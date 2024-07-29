Vave Health and Inteleos Foundation Announce Partnership to Expand Global Access to Ultrasound Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ROCKVILLE, Md., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vave Health, an innovative ultrasound device manufacturer, and the Inteleos Foundation, a global non-profit organization dedicated to driving equity in healthcare technology, announced a new partnership today, designed to increase access to ultrasound equipment in low-income and limited-resourced communities worldwide.



Vave Health launched the partnership with a major donation of its portable, handheld ultrasound devices to three of the signature programs at the Inteleos Foundation. Devices will be distributed equitably to the following key initiatives:

The Maternal Health Grand Challenge is a collective impact initiative designed to reduce maternal-fetal mortalities in Sub-Saharan Africa by 20% through a scalable model of ultrasound training and evaluation.

MedMissions are annual research grants that support our community partners in health who are introducing ultrasound into the workforce of low-resourced regions around the world.

The Imaging for Impact Accelerator is a social enterprise of clinical innovators from 20 nations who lead high-impact ultrasound interventions in their local communities.

The strategic partnership between Vave and the Inteleos Foundation addresses the historical challenge of including adequate training and skill evaluation when distributing medical equipment through philanthropic efforts. With the rapid growth of the global ultrasound market, strong coordination of the roles of the public and private sector imaging players will be critical.

"More than 5 billion people in the world lack access to any form of medical imaging," said Sam Forcum, Director of the Inteleos Foundation. "Vave's partnership and generous donation allows us to address that diagnostic disparity by better equipping healthcare providers with the right tools, so that every patient has access to the technology that could save their life."

The transformative collaboration also allows for comprehensive data collection and impact assessment of the larger longitudinal operation. By bundling cutting-edge devices with top-tier training, provider certification, and ongoing implementation support from the Foundation, a complete system-change solution is crafted, all under an incredibly cost-effective package priced below $3,000. This strategic alliance establishes a concrete pathway to develop many accessible ultrasound programs in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), revolutionizing healthcare accessibility and quality on a global scale.

"At Vave Health, our mission is to revolutionize healthcare by providing cutting-edge ultrasound technology that is both affordable and accessible," said Amin Nikoozadeh, CEO and Founder of Vave Health. "Partnering with the Inteleos Foundation allows us to extend the reach of our innovative imaging solutions to communities in need, ensuring that healthcare providers are well-equipped to deliver quality care."

The Inteleos Foundation will coordinate the successful delivery of the devices through its global program leads. Vave Health equipment also includes a warranty and ongoing customer support services to ensure effective deployment and sustainable use of the ultrasound systems.

The partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to improve healthcare quality and imaging access worldwide.

Vave Health is a medical technology company with the goal to increase access to high quality diagnostic tools at the point of care. Created by a Stanford University Ph.D. with expertise in the miniaturization of imaging systems, Vave Ultrasound is a state-of-the-art, ultraportable solution that delivers cost-effective imaging at the point of care. Vave Health is headquartered in San Jose, California.