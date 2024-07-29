Zircon Sand Market to Grow at CAGR of 8.8% through 2033 - Growing Demand from the Ceramic Industry

Newark, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.7 billion zircon sand market will reach USD 6.2 billion by 2033. Zircon is a very common element found in the earth’s crust. It belongs to the member of the nesosilicate group. Zircon is widely used to make sand that can resist corrosion and heat. Different zircon colours are found naturally, such as green, blue, yellow, and reddish brown. However, its colour can be changed by heating it at 800 and 1000 degrees Celsius. Most granite and felsic igneous rocks' mineral composition may be commonly traced using sand. It is well known to be utilised in the ceramic sector and is frequently employed as an opacifier. The market for zircon sand is expected to be driven by the growth in the ceramic sector and the rising use of granite and tiles worldwide during the forecast period. Furthermore, Zircon sand is also used as a moulding base material for Cosworth and sand casting in the foundry industry. In developing countries such as China and India, rapid urbanisation and increasing construction activities is driving up demand for granite and tiles.



Key Insights on Zircon Sand Market

Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



In the future, nations like China and India will rule the Zircon sand market. China's economy is among the fastest expanding in the world, and because of its rising population and rising level of life, most end-use sectors there are expected to see significant development. China's nuclear power plant is expanding quickly, which is expected to increase zircon sand demand. Furthermore, China is among the top market leaders in the ceramic industry. The steel and iron industries mostly use refractories. The market has been growing steadily owing to iron and steel production.



The ceramics idol manufacturing segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.13 billion.



The ceramics idol manufacturing segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 1.13 billion. Due to ongoing developments in the material sciences, manufacturers have been motivated to alter ceramics' structural and thermal characteristics to discover new technical applications. Owing to nanotechnology, ceramics are increasingly widely used to create tiles with a longer shelf life. Alumina, silicon nitride, and silicon carbide are the most important ceramic materials. Ceramics are used to make dental crowns, bridges, and implants.



The building & construction segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.08 billion.



The building and construction segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 1.08 billion. Zircon sand has exceptional characteristics that make it highly helpful in construction. Because of its high refractory nature, corrosion resistance, and durability, it is the ideal ingredient for creating crucibles, foundry coatings, and refractory bricks, all required for various construction operations. Moreover, the rise in infrastructure and globalisation have led to a greater need for zircon sand.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Growing construction industry



Increasing urbanisation, rising disposable income and growth in the construction industry are expected to drive the growth of the zircon sand market. Moreover, the demand for strong, weather-resistant materials has increased due to the growing urbanisation and infrastructure initiatives. Zircon sand is also an excellent option for building applications because of its resilience to extreme weather and can tolerate high temperatures in refractories.



Restraint: High price



Rising zircon sand prices will likely limit market expansion in the upcoming years. For example, zircon sand prices have steadily risen since Iluka Resources raised their prices by USD 70/mt for delivery in Q2 2021. Like Tronox and RBM, other major producers have also increased their pricing by a comparable margin. Prices range from USD 1490 to $1520 per metric tonne at CIF China port. Prices are anticipated to rise further into Q3 due to a robust market for zirconium goods used downstream.



Some of the major players operating in the zircon sand market are:



● Alkane Resources

● Bemax Resources

● Allegheny Technologies

● Luxfer Group

● Kenmare Resources

● Oxkem Limited

● Foskor

● Molycorp

● Australian Zircon

● DowDuPont

● Richards Bay Minerals

● Tronox Limited

● Zhejiang Jinkun Zirconium Industry

● Neo Materials Technologies

● New Energy Holdings



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application:



● Molding Purposes

● Ceramics Idol Manufacturing

● Others



By End-Use Industry:



● Ceramics

● Building & Construction

● Others



About the report:



The global zircon sand market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



