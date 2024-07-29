Global Talc Market Size To Worth USD 3.82 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 3.42%

New York, United States , July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Talc Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.73 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.82 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.42% during the projected period.





Talcum or talc consists of an essential magnesium silicate (Mg3Si4O10(OH)2) found as a metamorphosis mineral in veins, foliated masses, and certain rocks. It is closely associated with serpentine, tremolite, forsterite, and nearly all carbonates with lower geological facies. Talc is widely utilized in the pulp and paper industries as a pitch control agent, coating pigment, and functional filler. It improves the performance of a paper machine. Talc is used to recycle paper and create new paper, pulp, and cardboard. Talc's characteristics prevent pitch aggregation in the production machine. Talc is used as a filler to make paper smoother, more porous, and opaque. Talc is also used in paper production to improve finished product quality while lowering production costs. Talc is considered a raw material due to its lamellarity, softness, whiteness, aroma retention, sheen, and chemical purity. Other commercial qualities of talc include chemical inertness, low abrasion, high thermal conductivity, low electrical conductivity stability, and high oil and grease absorption. Talc is a versatile mineral with numerous commercial applications due to its unique surface chemistry and lamellar structure. Cosmetics, medications, paints & coatings, ceramics, construction, and pulp and paper are among the most common industries to use talc.

Global Talc Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form (Powdered Talc, and Granule Talc), By Deposit Type (Talc Chlorite, Talc Carbonate, and Others), By End-Users (Pulp & Paper, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, and Ceramics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The powdered talc segment holds the greatest share of the market over the forecast period.

Based on form, the global talc market is divided into powdered talc and granule talc. Among these, the powdered talc segment holds the greatest share of the market over the forecast period. The purest form of powdered hydrated magnesium silicate is processed into talc powder. Due to its physiochemical inertness, purified talc is regarded safe for human consumption by regulatory authorities worldwide. In addition, pure talc possesses various natural, physical, and mechanical qualities that make it appropriate for medical use. Purified talc that meets IP, BP, and USP requirements is a desirable excipient for the production of tablets, capsules, dermatological powders, and lotions. These are the key reasons driving market growth. Talc in powdered form is utilized to absorb moisture, prevent caking, improve consistency, and make products opaque.

The talc carbonate segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Based on deposit type, the global talc market is classified into talc chlorite, talc carbonate, and others. Among these, the talc carbonate segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Talc-carbonate mineral deposits are predominantly carbonate with small amounts of chlorite. Talc-carbonate minerals undergo processing to remove other minerals, resulting in pure talc concentrate. Talc carbonate has less viscosity and more scrub resistance than other talcs. Carbonate deposits are utilized extensively in the paint and coatings, building, cosmetic, and personal care industries. The existence of talc carbonate deposits, which account for almost all of the talc market, has a significant impact on the sector. These deposits, which are classified according to their purity and excellence in talc manufacturing, are crucial for businesses that need high-quality materials for their products.

The paints and coatings segment had the biggest market share over the predicted period.

Based on end-users, the global talc market is classified into pulp & paper, paints & coatings, rubber, and ceramics. Among these, the paints and coatings segment had the biggest market share over the predicted period. Talc additionally reinforces paint films by enhancing adhesion and reducing sagging, and by keeping paint on walls from flaking and breaking. Talc's lamellarity enables the paint to cover any faults or gaps in an even covering that extends across any surface. Talc also improves moisture and weather resistance in varnishes and paints since it is hydrophobic, opaque, and UV-protective. Talc is both opaque and bright, increasing the color of the paint by covering any imperfections or discolorations in the base material.

Asia-Pacific market had the highest revenue share during the projection period.

Asia-Pacific market had the highest revenue share during the projection period. This is due to the rising usage of polymer and composite automotive materials by vehicle makers, which has become common as a result of ongoing technological improvements and increased consumer demand. It decreases the vehicle's overall weight, which improves fuel efficiency. These durable yet lightweight plastic components are comprised of polypropylene reinforced with talc powder, which helps to resist corrosion and abrasion. In addition, the rapid development of vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, as well as an expanding automotive recycling sector, are driving the growth of the market in the region.

North American market recognized the fastest Growth during the projection period. The increasing need for industrial and marine coatings is also predicted to raise the requirement for Talc, which is used in industrial layers to provide benefits such as corrosion protection, solvent reduction, and excellent adhesion, which can enhance market expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the talc market include Elementis Plc, Golcha Group Minerals Technologies Inc, Nippon Talc, Johns Manville, IMI Fabi SpA, ANAND TALC, Chanda Minerals, Imerys, AKJMinchem, Imerys, Mondo Minerals, Minerals Technologies, IMI Fabi, Golcha Minerals, Nippon Talc, and other key companies.

Recent Developments

In January 2021, specialty Minerals Inc. (SMI), a subsidiary of Minerals Technologies Inc., raised mineral product pricing by 3 to 10%, depending on the terms of each customer contract. The price increases allow SMI to maintain momentum in mining, processing, and new product technologies while simultaneously lowering rising expenses. Talc production at Barretts, Montana and Bay City, Texas will rise by 5% to 10%, depending on the product line.

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting And Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global talc market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Talc Market, By Form

Powdered Talc

Granule Talc

Global Talc Market, By Deposit Type

Talc Chlorite

Talc Carbonate

Others

Global Talc Market, By End-Users

Pulp & Paper

Paints & Coatings

Rubber

Ceramics

Global Talc Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

