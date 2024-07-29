One More Child Presented with Florida Sheriffs Association President’s Award

LAKELAND, Fla., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAKELAND, Fla. – One More Child was presented with the Florida Sheriffs Association President’s Award for the organization’s leadership and impact in the fight against human trafficking. The award recognizes One More Child for providing direct services to trafficking victims and for leading the fight through awareness programs and advocacy.



Jodi Domangue, vice president of program operations and public policy at One More Child, accepted the award at the association’s 2024 Summer Conference. The event acknowledged the vital work of Florida sheriffs and their partners, like One More Child, who collaborate to identify, recover and empower trafficking survivors.

One More Child’s Anti-Trafficking Mobile Teams work throughout Florida and in other states to provide direct support to teens and young adults who have been exploited through commercial sex trafficking. They provide resources, clinical services and mentoring to survivors – mostly teenagers and young adults – helping them move beyond a life of exploitation towards a brighter and more hopeful future.

In 2023, their teams directly served 1,007 clients, providing critical support and services. An additional 12,969 individuals were reached through education, advocacy and awareness initiatives to help people prevent and combat trafficking in their communities.

“This award is a tremendous honor,” said Dr. Jerry Haag, president and CEO of One More Child. “It’s also a call for all of us to relentlessly forge ahead to reach the trafficking victims still waiting for someone to notice them. I’m grateful for our amazing partnership with the Florida Sheriffs Association and the law enforcement community along with the unwavering support of Attorney General Ashley Moody. By continuing to work together we will help more vulnerable children and families in their time of greatest need.”

The mobile team model, developed by One More Child, has been effective in Florida and expanded into North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio with plans to move into other states. Their teams have worked alongside the FBI, United States Marshals Service and multiple state and local law enforcement agencies on human trafficking operations, offering trauma-informed care to victims.

Earlier this year at the FSA headquarters in Tallahassee, Attorney General Moody presented One More Child with a Proclamation from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis, signed by the Cabinet members, recognizing the organization for its exceptional work helping survivors and leading the way in the fight against human trafficking. One More Child’s partnership with the Florida Human Trafficking Victims Fund and FSA will provide opportunities to reach more victims in need.



About One More Child:

One More Child operates in 26 states and 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families, and sex-trafficked children and teens. In 2023, One More Child provided direct services to 250,259 children and individuals while impacting an additional 143,334 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 19 million meals nationally and globally. For more information visit www.onemorechild.org.

