ACM Research Appoints Howard Chen as General Counsel and Vice President of Corporate Strategy

FREMONT, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced the appointment of Howard Chen as General Counsel and Vice President of Corporate Strategy, effective July 1, 2024.



ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Wang, commented, "I am pleased to welcome Howard Chen to the ACM team. His legal knowledge and industry insight will be a valuable asset as we continue to navigate the complexities of the global semiconductor industry. We are confident that Howard’s leadership will enhance our legal strategies and IP portfolio, as well as support our mission to become a key supplier to the global semiconductor industry."

Mr. Chen is a leading high-tech legal practitioner based in San Francisco, having represented numerous global technology companies with significant operations in Asia. Prior to joining ACM, Mr. Chen most recently served as the Co-Chair of the China Practice at Greenberg Traurig, and started his practice representing Asian high-tech companies at K&L Gates. With more than 25 years of technology and legal experience, beginning with his first engineering role at AMD, Mr. Chen’s career has been marked by significant contributions to technology firms globally, in the U.S., Asia and Europe. Mr. Chen has earned accolades such as being named one of the “Best Lawyers in America” and “IP Stars,” highlighting his prestigious standing in the legal community.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

