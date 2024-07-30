Ta-da Announces the Launch of Its Mobile Application, Where Users Can get Crypto by Completing Missions

LONDON, ENGLAND, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ta-da, a revolutionary to-earn mobile application, is proud to announce the launch of Its AI and Web3 platform, where users can create real value with specific missions. It's the first To-Earn hub, connecting companies with contributors to create and share value together.





Introducing Ta-da: the First Sustainable "To-Earn" App

Ta-da is the first sustainable 'To-Earn' platform. It uses blockchain technology with account abstraction and non-custodial wallet, to make sure every mission given by a company is transparently rewarded and secure, from start to finish.

With +30 customers worldwide, +6M validated missions, and a token with already 30k holders, the project led is led by a team of 20+ experts in AI and blockchain, including advisors such as Siri (Apple) creator Luc Julia, Morningstar Ventures founder Danilo S. Carlucci, and Hasheur, the largest crypto KOL in Europe.

Each mission is provided by real companies that pay for its completion, ensuring users complete them efficiently, receive fair rewards, and produce high-quality outcomes. Missions could include talking to your phone, annotating pictures, following a social media account or checking audio files.

Here's how Ta-da works:

Client company submits a Request;

Ta-da splits the Request in small missions:

Users complete missions

For each validated mission, users are paid according to their XP levels.

Ta-da already saw millions of tasks completed during its incentivized beta phase, guaranteeing a user-centric and scalable blockchain-powered experience.

All revenue generated by the app, whether from client company missions or in-app purchases, will go towards the $TADA Buyback & Burn program. This token design aims to create healthy token price fundamentals. Read more .

$150,000 in special rewards for the launch of Ta-da

This week, a special $50,000 reward pool will be distributed to users who complete missions on the app. The reward pool is managed entirely on the blockchain through a smart contract, guaranteeing unprecedented transparency and fairness in the distribution of rewards.

In addition, $100,000 will be airdropped to private beta testers based on XP, referrals, community involvement & Quests.

The official release of the Ta-da app on iOS and Android

After a successful test phase, during which 15,000 beta testers completed over 6 million missions, Ta-da is now available for download on iPhones and Android devices, making the app available beyond web3 borders to users in 180 countries.

The launch of the Ta-da app marks a turning point in the mass adoption of blockchain technology. By combining AI, blockchain, and a simplified user experience, Ta-da is paving the way for a new era of ethical, paid data collection.

Download Ta-da

Download the app today to earn up to $50,000 in the prize pool

Link: http://ta-da.io/app

iOS : https://apps.apple.com/app/6452014754

Android : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vivoka.application.tada.prod

About Ta-da

As a spin-off from Vivoka, a leader in AI and speech recognition, Ta-da aims to be the first decentralized and secure Web3 "to-earn" platform, backed by real value. Its mission is to disrupt multiple markets with a single solution, emphasizing transparency, security, and high-quality task completion.

By providing a user-friendly app accessible on both iOS and Android, Ta-da is paving the way for ethical and equitable data collection, enabling users worldwide to participate in and benefit from the digital economy.

SOURCE: Ta-da