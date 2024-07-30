Global Amino Acid For Agriculture Market Size To Worth USD 8.17 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 3.7%

New York, United States , July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Amino Acid For Agriculture Market Size is to Grow from USD 5.68 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.17 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/5337

Amino acids are essential to plants and play a major part in their functioning. They are the building blocks of proteins. minerals that are rich in amino acids and essential to plant development. It can be used to grow almost any crop, including groundnuts, potatoes, chiles, tomatoes, and onions, as well as wheat and corn. Plants can utilize these organic molecules as the most energy-efficient type of nitrogen fertilizer, which will eventually produce larger, higher-quality crops when applied correctly. In addition, they can be made totally from plants, are low-energy consumers, support healthy microbiological activity in the soil. Furthermore, higher yield and quality are closely linked to greater profitability in the labor-intensive field of agriculture production. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, which are the fundamental unit of all living things. Proteins are created when amino acid sequences come together. Plants use secondary metabolic pathways to create amino acids by mixing carbonate, which is formed during photosynthesis, with nitrogen that they take up from the soil. Furthermore, the market for agricultural amino acids is growing in income due to the use of organic farming methods. Increased use of organic farming techniques is a result of growing public awareness of the harmful impact that chemical fertilizers have on the environment and human health. However, the usage of organic farming practices is driving up the price of the agricultural amino acid market. Growing public awareness of the detrimental effects that chemical fertilizers have on the environment and human health has led to an increase in the usage of organic farming practices.

Browse key industry insights spread across 177 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Amino Acid For Agriculture Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Crop Type (Turf & Ornamentals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, and Other Crops), By Product (Liquid, Powder, and Granules), By Application (Fertilizers, Animal Feed, and Plant Growth Regulators), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/5337

The fruits & vegetables segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global amino acid for agriculture market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the crop type, the global amino acid for agriculture market is divided into turf & ornamentals, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, and other crops. Among these, the fruits & vegetables segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global amino acid for agriculture market during the projected timeframe. One benefit of adding amino acids to fruits and vegetables is that they use a lot less energy in their production. Improved plant vigor and stress tolerance as well as a notable decrease in the harm that stressful conditions do to the quality and performance of fruits and vegetables are results of this energy savings. The presence of amino acids in the levels needed by the plant during several growth phases, especially important ones like fruit set, fertilization, and pollination.

The liquid segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global amino acid for agriculture market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global amino acid for the agriculture market is divided into liquid, powder, and granules. Among these, the liquid segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global amino acid agriculture market during the projected timeframe. When liquid amino acids are sprayed on leaves or mixed into the soil, they are rapidly absorbed by the roots and foliage of a plant. They are also more successful in boosting plant growth and productivity, stress tolerance, and nutrient uptake. Due to liquid amino acids are inexpensive and convenient to transport, farmers and crops alike favor them.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/5337

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global amino acid for agriculture market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global amino acid for agriculture market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global amino acid for agriculture market over the forecast period. Amino acid requirements in agriculture are predicted to rise in developing nations like China and India, where the sector contributes significantly to GDP and is seeing rapid economic growth. The availability of inexpensive fertilizers and animal feed based on amino acids in the area is another factor driving up demand. The growth of the e-commerce sector, which is making it simpler to get a range of agricultural inputs, including products based on amino acids, is increasing the region's need for amino acids in agriculture. It is anticipated that the existence of significant competitors providing a range of incentives, like discounts and rebates, will attract more customers to the region and accelerate the growth of market revenue.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global amino acid for agriculture market during the projected timeframe. Demand for ammonia fertilizer is rising, and many believe it will be the fuel of the future, especially for the marine industry. Between 2020 and 2025, the US ammonia market is expected to grow by 7.8%. The primary source of ammonia needed at that time is the fertilizer industry. The US is one of the world's leading producers and consumers of ammonia. In 2023, the US generated 14 million metric tons of ammonia, according to estimates. That year, seventeen different firms produced ammonia at thirty-six plants in the United States.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Amino Acid For Agriculture Market include Ajinomoto Group, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Degussa Corporation, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd., Yara International ASA, Novozymes A/S, CHS Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Haifa Chemicals, Arab Potash Company, Omex, Everris, Bunge, and others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/5337

Recent Developments

In April 2024, leading biocontrol technology inventor and manufacturer Bionema Group Ltd. recently announced the launch of a new line of biostimulant products in the UK for use in agriculture, horticulture, forestry, and turf & facilities.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Amino Acid For Agriculture Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Amino Acid For Agriculture Market, By Crop Type

Turf & Ornamentals

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Other Crops

Global Amino Acid For Agriculture Market, By Product

Liquid

Powder

Granules

Global Amino Acid For Agriculture Market, By Application

Fertilizers

Animal Feed

Plant Growth Regulators

Global Amino Acid For Agriculture Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Blood Meal Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Porcine Blood, Poultry Blood, and Ruminant Blood), By Application (Poultry Feed, Porcine Feed, Ruminant Feed, and Aquafeed), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Soil Treatment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Physical Treatment, Biological Treatment, and Thermal Treatment), By Type (Organic Amendments, pH Adjusters, and Soil Protection), By Application (Soil Protection, Weed Control, Pest Control, and Soil Fertility), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Agrochemicals Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Pesticides and Fertilizers), By Crop Type (Food Grains, Cash Crops, Plantation Crops, and Horticulture Crops), By Pesticide Type (Fungicides, Herbicides, Insecticides, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

Global Trace Minerals in Feed Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Iron, Zinc, Manganese, Copper, Cobalt, and Chromium), By Livestock (Swine, Ruminants, Poultry, and Aquaculture), By Chelate Type (Amino Acids, Proteinates, and Polysaccharides), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter