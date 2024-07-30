United Kingdom Ulcerative Colitis Market to Reach US$ 548.1 Million by 2031, Says CoherentMI

Burlingame, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, United Kingdom Ulcerative Colitis Market was valued at US$ 421.3 Million in the year 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 548.1 Million by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.4% during forecast period 2024-2031. The prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis has been steadily rising in the United Kingdom over the past few decades. According to recent reports, it is estimated that over 146,000 people in the UK currently suffer from Ulcerative Colitis. The increased burden of this chronic inflammatory bowel disease on the population has drawn more attention towards its effective management and treatment. This rising patient pool diagnostic procedures and treatment medications, fueling growth of the UK ulcerative colitis market.



The growth of the United Kingdom ulcerative colitis market is attributed to rising disease prevalence and increasing awareness among people. According to the Health Survey for England 2018, around 246,000 people in England have ulcerative colitis. In addition, ineffective dietary habits, genetic predisposition, and changing lifestyle are other factors fueling the prevalence of ulcerative colitis in the country. Further, favorable government support and initiatives to spread awareness about inflammatory bowel disease among people are propelling the market growth. However, high treatment cost remains a major challenge.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023: US$ 421.3 Million Estimated Value by 2031: US$ 548.1 Million Growth Rate: Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% Historical Data: 2019–2023 Forecast Period: 2024–2031 Forecast Units: Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: By Drug Type, By Disease Type, By Dosage Form, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered: United Kingdom Growth Drivers: • Increasing prevalence of ulcerative colitis • Growing research and development activities Restraints & Challenges: • Risk of side effects associated with long term medication use

The United Kingdom ulcerative colitis market size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to growing adoption of biologics and rising research & development activities for innovative molecules.

is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to growing adoption of biologics and rising research & development activities for innovative molecules. On the basis of drug type, proctosigmoiditis segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to characteristics of affecting the rectum and sigmoid colon only and low risk of complications.

On the basis of region, United Kingdom is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to established healthcare infrastructure and high diagnosis rates.

Key players operating in the United Kingdom Ulcerative Colitis market include AbbVie Inc. (Allergan, Inc.), Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG. These players are focused on expanding their product portfolio through mergers and acquisitions.

Biologics segment to witness lucrative growth -

The emergence of biologics has revolutionized the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Biologics inhibit specific pro-inflammatory pathways and have shown strong efficacy with favorable safety profiles. Some of the popular biologics used in Ulcerative colitis treatment include Humira, Stelara and Entyvio. The segment accounted for over 45% market share in 2023 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Rise in online pharmacy sales -

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the preference for online purchasing of medicines has increased among patients. This has boosted the sales of ulcerative colitis drugs through online pharmacy channels. The trend is likely to continue as online platforms ensure safety, convenience and offer competitive prices compared to retail stores. Key players are focusing on strengthening their digital presence and online sales network to tap growth opportunities in the online retail space.

On February 19, 2024, Everest Medicines, a biotech company, and its partner Pfizer Inc., a pharmaceutical company, announced the European Commission (EC) had granted marketing authorization for VELSIPITY (etrasimod) in the European Union to treat patients 16 years of age and older with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response, lost response, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy, or a biological agent.

In June 2023, Eli Lilly and Company, a pharmaceutical company, announced U.K. marketing approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for its ulcerative colitis treatment, MIrikizumab.

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs -

The anti-inflammatory drugs segment held the largest market share of 30.7% in 2023 owing to its ability to reduce inflammation in Ulcerative Colitis patients. Some of the commonly prescribed anti-inflammatory drugs include mesalazine, sulfasalazine and corticosteroids like prednisone which help in blocking inflammatory responses in the colon and intestines.

Anti-TNF biologics -

The anti-TNF biologics segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to rising preference of biologics over traditional therapies for moderate to severe UC cases. Biologics inhibit factors like tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α) that cause inflammation and tissue damage in the body. Drugs such as infliximab and adalimumab have revolutionized treatment by inducing clinical remission and mucosal healing in patients.

By Drug Type Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Amino salicylates Corticosteroids Anti-TNF biologics Immuno-suppressants Calcineurin Inhibitors Others

By Disease Type Ulcerative Proctitis Proctosigmoiditis Left-sided Colitis Pancolitis or Universal Colitis Fulminant Colitis

By Dosage Form Parenteral Oral

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies





