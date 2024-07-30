Discover the KITTIE (KITTIE) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT , the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of KITTIE (KITTIE) on its platform in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs) and the KITTIE/USDT trading pair starting from 2024-07-26 14:00 (UTC).







About KITTIE

KITTIE is a memecoin that adopts a unique approach to growth and community building. The project emphasizes organic growth by leveraging social media engagement on platforms like X and fostering strong community involvement. The team is dedicated to establishing strategic partnerships with market makers and exchanges to facilitate listings. The project holds significant meaning for all its participants, who believe in the philosophy that community equates to utility. KITTIE prides itself on having one of the most active and supportive communities on the Solana Blockchain.

The listing of KITTIE on XT Exchange opens new doors for both the token and the community. It provides KITTIE holders with a reliable platform to trade, enhancing liquidity and visibility. Moreover, XT's innovative trading features and security measures ensure a seamless trading experience for all users.

"We are thrilled to list KITTIE on XT Exchange. The KITTIE project embodies the spirit of community-driven success, and we are proud to support their journey. This listing not only enriches our Innovation Zone but also offers our users more diverse trading opportunities." - Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange.

Website: http://kittyonsol.net

Blockchain Browser: https://solscan.io/token/74MzsrfZB8T6pNVbXUjSgTHvrXPVSJY2uAjEtKJ8pump

Telegram Group： https://t.me/KITTYSOL1

Tiktok： https://www.tiktok.com/@kittyonsol?_t=8oDmEaUQPdv&_r=1

Instagram： https://www.instagram.com/kitty_on_solana?igsh=MTk5ZzJlNzVmbG1lbg%3D%3D&utm_source=qr

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M million registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

