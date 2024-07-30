Global Drug-Coated Balloons Focused Insights 2024-2029: North America Leads the $2.31 Billion Market, Alternative Interventional Procedures Could Hinder Growth

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug-Coated Balloons Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Drug-Coated Balloons Market was valued at USD 965.41 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 15.72%.

The global drug-coated balloons market report contains exclusive data on 25 companies. The market is fairly concentrated, with several prominent and upcoming players. Large corporations dominate the market. However, there are significant growth opportunities for new entrants. Though the market is dominated by major players, many investigational and small companies are coming into existence with innovative products and technologies.

BD, Boston Scientific, B. Braun SE, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, and Biotronik are some leading companies accounting for significant shares in the global drug-coated balloons market. These vendors are continuously developing and investing in drug-coated balloons and are expected to dominate the market with continued engagement in advanced DCB development.

North America accounted for the largest share and stands first in the global drug-coated balloons market. North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The U.S. dominates the region due to the high volume of percutaneous coronary interventions, a large pool of patient population, and high healthcare expenditure regarding treating CAD PAD, which leads to demand for balloon angioplasties.

More than 22 million people suffer from peripheral artery disease and witnessed several health risks. DCB is the preferred choice in PAD management in the region. Furthermore, several DCBs in PAD management have been approved in the U.S. in the past few years, accelerating the market growth.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Continuous Advancements in Interventional Cardiology with DCB



The growing burden of cardiovascular diseases is accelerating the continued development of interventional cardiology and has led to the development of drug-coated balloons. Traditional metallic stents represent several limitations in interventional cardiology, where DCBs have clinically proven better for transferring drugs into vessel walls. From in-stent restenosis to several other major CAD scenarios such as complex bifurcations, de novo small and large vessel disease, and diffuse coronary diseases, as well as other critical clinical conditions such as diabetes, acute coronary syndrome, and high bleeding risk patients are becoming the new approaches for drug-coated balloons.

It is becoming a new trend in the DCB industry alone or as a part of blended strategies in combination with drug-eluting stents. With the consideration of all these factors, drug-coated balloons have emerged as the most promising option to tackle coronary artery disease (CAD). Currently, the use of DCB in bifurcation lesions is becoming an attractive scenario. The role of DCB in patients with diabetes mellitus is increasing.

It is a high-risk health condition impacting overall vascular territories and has shown negative remolding at the coronary sites where DCB shows significantly lower MACE and myocardial infarction (MI). In patients with high bleeding risk, the risk of high bleeding is reduced. These factors indicate that the DCB has significant potential to tackle these new conditions and is expected to deliver significant revenue growth opportunities. There are important technical and scientific advances registered in DCB in interventional cardiology in recent years, and it is expected to increase its application in various cardiology treatments.



Growing Application of Drug-coated Balloons for Large Native Vessels



Drug-coated balloons have been widely accepted in small-vessel diseases in the past few years. However, continued research and efforts have increased the application of DCB in large native vessels. Several factors support the increased investigation and use of DCB in large vessels, resulting in greater safety and better clinical outcomes than other treatments.

The use of DCB in large vessel procedures offers several advantages, such as releasing medicine in large vessels without leaving metal or foreign particles behind. It eliminated the risk of stent strut malapposition, specifically in vessels with irregular walls, bifurcations, or aneurismatic dilatation. Furthermore, the increasing use of drug-coated balloons is becoming a popular choice over drug-eluting stents (DES) implantation in large vessel procedures due to high bleeding risk with DES.



Increasing Promising Clinical Outcomes with DCBs



DCB catheter-based interventional procedures are more advanced than other minimally invasive endovascular and open surgical techniques. Interventional procedures with DCBs are associated with fewer complications, higher success rates, and faster recovery rates than other techniques. Owing to such advantages, vascular surgeons and manufacturers recommend using DCBs for treating a wide range of PAD, CAD, and other arterial/vascular diseases.

The increasing cases of PAD and CAD among the young population are expected to deliver significant demand for DCBs in the upcoming years. The clinical utilization of DCBs has increased significantly over the past few years due to the introduction of next-generation devices, which have significantly improved the outcome of arterial disease treatment procedures. Restenosis is one of the major challenges/complications in patients who undergo stenting procedures for treating vascular diseases.

DCB technology is proven to be more efficient than angioplasty and other open surgical techniques, especially in high-risk and complicated patients whose performing open surgeries, re-stenting, and other minimally invasive procedures is difficult. Treatment with DCBs offers patients a targeted, polymer-free, and homogenous drug delivery designed to overcome angioplasty procedures' limitations/unmet needs. Also, it helps to minimize the number of unnecessary stent implantations. DCBs are considered a novel alternative therapeutic strategy for CAD due to the fast and homogenous transfer of antiproliferative drugs into the vessel wall during single balloon inflation without permanent implants.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Alternative Interventional Procedures for Drug-coated Balloons



The availability of standard treatment options, the high initial cost of the device, and low awareness regarding DCB technology are hindering the growth prospects of DCBs globally. Over the past decade, major progress has been made in the percutaneous treatment of vascular diseases. Surgical bypass and endovascular procedures such as standard balloon angioplasty, stenting, and endograft are the most widely used treatment procedures for arterial diseases.

Conventional balloon angioplasty, which uses standard balloon catheters, is considered the first line of treatment for several arterial diseases. Initially, the advent of balloon angioplasty offered an alternative treatment option for revascularization. Even for ESRD patients undergoing dialysis, physicians opt for plain balloon angioplasty due to their widespread acceptance and the availability of a broad range of commercial balloon catheters. In percutaneous coronary intervention cases, more than 80% of cases proceed with coronary stents over drug-coated balloons. Even for ESRD patients undergoing dialysis, physicians opt for plain balloon angioplasty due to their widespread acceptance and the availability of a broad range of commercial balloon catheters.

