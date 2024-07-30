Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market Report 2024-2030: Growing Compound Feed Production and Increasing Awareness of Precision Nutrition Drive Future Growth Potential

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Animal Feed Ingredients, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study offers a comprehensive overview of the animal feed ingredient industry. It examines key competitors and market activities, including mergers and acquisitions, and offers relevant market forecasts and forecast analyses. The study analyzes the factors driving and restraining the growth of this industry and identifies the opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.
The animal feed ingredient industry has been witnessing significant changes, led by geopolitical factors, sustainable farming trends, and technological advancements. This study analyzes the animal feed ingredient industry based on ingredient type, application, and region. The ingredients considered are amino acids, enzymes, vitamins, organic acids, organic trace minerals, probiotics, mycotoxin binders, and others (prebiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants); applications considered include poultry, swine, ruminant, and aquaculture; while the regions considered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, the Middle East, & Africa (LAMEA).
The report's scope includes compound feed, on-farm-produced feed, silage applications, and nutrient premix products (nutrient concentrates or supplements). It also takes a look at the insect protein industry in a separate chapter. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is 2024 to 2030.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Develop Insect Proteins as Sustainable Meal Option
- Promote Ingredients as Alternatives to Antibiotics
- Target Aquaculture as an End Market
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Global Animal Feed Ingredients
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Animal Feed Ingredients Industry
Ecosystem in Global Animal Feed Ingredients
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Ingredient Type
- Definition by Ingredient Type
- Definition by Application
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Trends
- Market Trends Driving Innovation in Animal Feed Ingredients
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Spotlight on the Insect Protein Industry
- Growth Levers and Challenges to the Insect Protein Industry
- Insect Protein Industry Adoption across Different Species
- Market Activities Related to Insect Protein
Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A) in Global Animal Feed Ingredients
- Competitive Product Mapping: Amino Acid
- Competitive Product Mapping: Enzymes
- Competitive Product Mapping: Vitamins
- Competitive Product Mapping: Organic Acids
- Competitive Product Mapping: Organic Trace Minerals
- Competitive Product Mapping: Probiotics
- Competitive Product Mapping: Mycotoxin Deactivators
- Competitive Product Mapping: Others Segment
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions: Animal Feed Ingredients
- Market Activities of Key Players: Amino Acids
- Market Activities of Key Players: Enzymes
- Market Activities of Key Players: Probiotics
- Market Activities of Key Players: Omega-3 Fatty Acid
Growth Generator in Global Animal Feed Ingredients
- Growth Metrics
- Research Methodology and Assumptions
- Forecast Considerations
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Drivers Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredient
- Volume Forecast by Ingredient
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Growth Generator: Amino Acids
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-type
- Volume Forecast by Sub-type
- Forecast Analysis by Sub-type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
Growth Generator: Enzymes
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-type
- Volume Forecast by Sub-type
- Forecast Analysis by Sub-type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
Growth Generator: Vitamins
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-type
- Volume Forecast by Sub-type
- Forecast Analysis by Sub-type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
Growth Generator: Organic Acids
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-type
- Volume Forecast by Sub-type
- Forecast Analysis by Sub-type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
Growth Generator: Organic Trace Minerals
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-type
- Volume Forecast by Sub-type
- Forecast Analysis by Sub-type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
Growth Generator: Probiotics
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
Growth Generator: Mycotoxin Deactivators
- Growth Metrics
- Overview
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
Growth Generator: Others
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredient
- Volume Forecast by Ingredient
- Forecast Analysis by Ingredient
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
Best Practice Recognition in Global Animal Feed Ingredients
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fap9no
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.