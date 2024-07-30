Pakistan Construction Industry Report 2024: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Project Pipeline Analysis & Forecasts 2019-2028

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pakistan Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Pakistan is expected to contract by 3.5% in real terms in 2024, owing to political uncertainty, weak governance and public administration, and declining investment.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), political uncertainty is exacerbating Pakistan's economic challenges, with major issues including stagnant exports, limited savings, low investment in physical and human capital, and inefficiencies in public sector enterprises (PSEs). Additionally, a rise in construction prices is also expected to impact construction progress and affect the industry's overall output in 2024; the rise in construction costs is due to a surge in the prices of essential building materials like cement, gravel, sand, and bricks.



In another headwind to the industry, structural issues such as the depreciation of the local currency (Pakistani Rupee - PKR), and an increase in government spending, have kept the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) at elevated levels, despite subdued domestic demand and a fall in global commodity prices.

According to the estimates of the SBP announced in mid-May 2024, the average CPI inflation will range between 23-25% in Financial Year (FY) 2023-24 (July 2023 to June 2024), slowing from a rate of 29.2% in FY2022-23; this is however expected to come down to a range of 5-7% by September 2025. The SBP expects a modest economic recovery in the second half of FY2023-24 (January to June 2024), owing to improvements in business confidence, and prospects for good wheat production. The country's GDP is expected to expand in the range of 2-3% in FY2023-24.



