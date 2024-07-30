Global Buy Now Pay Later Markets Report 2024: US has the Largest BNPL Market by Value, China is the Largest Market by Volume, Sweden has the Highest BNPL Penetration Rate - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later 2024: What Comes Next?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global BNPL market is expected to generate $349.4 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024f and record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% between 2023 and 2028f.

This report provides an overview and analysis of the current state of the buy now pay later market. It examines the size of the market on a global and country level and highlights some of the most prominent providers. In addition, it examines challenges and high-profile failures in the space. The report also provides a forecast of global market size through to 2028f, and discusses the key factors that will influence the buy now pay later space going forward.



The buy now pay later (BNPL) market has witnessed exponential growth over the past few years, driven by changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and the growing ecommerce market. BNPL solutions allow consumers to defer payments for purchases, often without any interest charged. These products have been directly integrated into online checkouts and have gained traction due to their convenience, especially among younger consumers.

As the market grows, new entrants such as banks and retailers are joining the space, either by developing their own products or partnering with existing players.



Scope

BNPL customers are typically younger, with less disposable income and multiple sources of debt.

The US has the largest BNPL market by value, while China is the largest market by volume.

Sweden has the highest BNPL penetration rate. BNPL accounts for 25% of all ecommerce sales in the country.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. The Buy Now Pay Later Model



3. The Global BNPL Market



4. BNPL Markets Around the World



5. BNPL Players



6. The Future of the Buy Now Pay Later Industry



7. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Klarna

Affirm

Afterpay

Apple

Tabby

Walmart

Laybuy

Bumper

Amazon

PayPal

Hokodo

Sunbit

Uplift

H&M

HSBC

Citi

JPMorgan Chase

Venmo

Block

Cash App

Expedia

