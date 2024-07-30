Tri Pointe Homes Introduces its First Altis 55+ Lifestyle Brand Community on the East Coast

RALEIGH, N.C., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes ® (NYSE:TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., together with its Raleigh division, today announced the development of Altis, its first 55+ lifestyle brand community on the East Coast. Located within Greenfield Communities’ 550-acre Serenity development in rapidly growing Northwest Harnett County just outside Fuquay-Varina, Altis at Serenity is expected to add an additional 425 homes to the anticipated total buildout of 1,210 residences for the tranquil, planned community. Altis is projected to open in the spring of 2025 and marks the fourth community by Tri Pointe’s Altis brand.

“Serenity offers the perfect location for Tri Pointe Homes to expand its Altis brand to the East Coast,” said Tri Pointe Homes’ Vice President of Community Experience James Flanagan. “Greenfield Communities has done a stellar job creating an idyllic backdrop for this new premium lifestyle community, all within a short drive to the shopping, dining, and culture of nearby Fuquay Varina, Holly Springs, Angier, and the rest of the greater Triangle. We believe in building community in every sense of the word, from the connected locations we select to our commitment to social responsibility through our LivingSmart® packages, and we are excited to bring this ethos to life in a new way with Altis at Serenity.”

Altis at Serenity is anticipated to offer three distinct series of homes tailored to the diverse lifestyles of 55+ active adult residents, all with the signature personalization of Tri Pointe’s innovative Design Studio:

The first series features homes ranging from 1,200 to 1,676 square feet, with two bedrooms, two baths, and a two-bay garage.

The second series includes homes from 1,767 to 2,075 square feet, offering two to three bedrooms, two to three baths, a two-bay garage, and an optional second-floor bonus room, bedroom, and bath.

The third series offers homes from 2,113 to 2,527 square feet, with two to three bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, a two-bay garage, and an optional second-floor bonus room, bedroom, and bath.



At the core of Tri Pointe Homes’ Altis brand is providing a place where 55+ active adults can thrive in a vibrant, engaging community. Altis communities offer residents unparalleled access to premium lifestyle amenities, including state-of-the-art fitness centers, resort-style pools, and beautifully designed clubhouses. These communities are intentionally crafted to foster social connections and active lifestyles, featuring a variety of events, classes, and activities that cater to diverse interests. Altis is dedicated to delivering an exceptional living experience where residents can enjoy their “new next” in a welcoming, well-appointed environment.

“We are excited for Tri Pointe Homes’ Altis at Serenity to join the community,” said Greenfield Communities President Matt Brubaker. “It has always been the plan to offer active adults a dedicated space in Serenity to start their next chapter while keeping them connected to a larger, diverse community. Tri Pointe is the ideal builder to realize this vision, and we are thrilled to partner with them at Serenity to introduce their Altis brand to the East Coast. Active adults can take advantage of the nearly 220 acres of open spaces, creeks, wetlands, trails, and other natural areas that we have preserved at Serenity. We have even included a dedicated resort-style swimming pool exclusively for Altis homeowners and their guests. Additionally, quick and easy access to top healthcare institutions like Duke Health, UNC Medical Center, UNC Rex Healthcare, and WakeMed offers peace of mind for our 55+ residents.”

To learn more and stay informed about Altis at Serenity, visit https://www.tripointehomes.com/nc/raleigh/Altis-at-Serenity.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care®. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four years in a row (2021 through 2024), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022 and 2023. Tri Pointe Homes is a recognized leader in the Raleigh real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

About Greenfield Communities

Greenfield Communities is a privately held real estate development company based in Raleigh, N.C., with a focus on single-family residential, townhomes, and mixed-use communities in select North Carolina markets. As a trusted partner for local, regional, and national homebuilders, Greenfield seeks to acquire and develop land through creative and sound development practices – from small neighborhoods to large, mixed-use master-planned communities with full amenity packages. For more information, please visit www.greenfieldcommunities.com.

