Domain Names Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Megatrends with Implications for Future of Domain Names Market - Forecast to 2030

The global market for Domain Names was estimated at 369.5 Million Domain Names Registered in 2023 and is projected to reach 464.8 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the domain name market is driven by several factors, including the increasing digitization of businesses, the proliferation of internet-connected devices, and the rising importance of online branding. As more businesses recognize the necessity of a robust online presence, the demand for domain names continues to rise. The shift towards digital commerce and remote work has further accelerated this trend, as companies seek to secure their digital identities and reach global audiences.



Additionally, the surge in the number of internet-connected devices, from smartphones to smart home systems, underscores the need for unique domain names to manage and navigate the expanding digital landscape. Furthermore, the introduction of new TLDs has provided more options for branding, making domain names more relevant and valuable. As these factors converge, the domain name market is poised for sustained growth, driven by technological advancements and the evolving needs of the digital economy.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Generic TLDs segment, which is expected to reach 297.1 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Country Code TLDs segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 128.9 Million Domain Names Registered in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.3% CAGR to reach 33.7 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 493 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2023 369.5 Million Domain Names Registered Forecasted Market Value by 2030 464.8 Million Domain Names Registered Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Deep Dive into the Captivating & Expansive Universe of Domain Names

Delving into Megatrends with Implications for Future of Domain Names Market

Handpicked Domain Name Generators Unleashing Avalanche of Memorable URLs

Players Strive to Keep Finger on the Pulse in Fiercely Competitive Domain Name Registrar Market

Key Indicators Impacting Domain Name Industry Growth

Rise in Urban Population

Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth

Rise in Penetration of Smartphones

Rapid Growth in High-Speed Internet

Major DNS Industry Trends

Growing Shift to Cloud Based Platforms

Prominence of DNSSEC

DNS Service Providers Rethinking Strategies of Record Management due to CDNs

Increasing Granularity

Selecting the Most Appropriate Domain Name Gains Prominence

GDPR Regulations to Impact Domain Name Industry

Increasing Consolidation of Service Models

ChatGPT Helping with Choosing Domain and Business Names

Harnessing ChatGPT Prompts to Streamline Domain & Business Naming Process

Perks of ChatGPT Prompts for Domain or Business Names

Blockchain-based Domains: The Newest Internet Domain Names on the Block

Understanding the Influence of Domain Names on SEO

Cryptocurrency & Cannabis: Controversial Domain Trends

Increasing Focus on Offering Higher Quality Domains

Innovations in Domain Selling

Domain Name as a Brand Differentiator for Tech Companies

New Domain Names Open Up Unexplored Vistas for Branding

Smaller Companies Drive Innovation in the Domain Industry

Startups Vie for New Domain Names to Get Eyeball Share

5G Domain Names on the Rollout

Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry Growth

Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps among the Growing Base of SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth

