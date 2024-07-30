Domain Names Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Megatrends with Implications for Future of Domain Names Market - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Domain Names - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Domain Names was estimated at 369.5 Million Domain Names Registered in 2023 and is projected to reach 464.8 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the domain name market is driven by several factors, including the increasing digitization of businesses, the proliferation of internet-connected devices, and the rising importance of online branding. As more businesses recognize the necessity of a robust online presence, the demand for domain names continues to rise. The shift towards digital commerce and remote work has further accelerated this trend, as companies seek to secure their digital identities and reach global audiences.
Additionally, the surge in the number of internet-connected devices, from smartphones to smart home systems, underscores the need for unique domain names to manage and navigate the expanding digital landscape. Furthermore, the introduction of new TLDs has provided more options for branding, making domain names more relevant and valuable. As these factors converge, the domain name market is poised for sustained growth, driven by technological advancements and the evolving needs of the digital economy.
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Generic TLDs segment, which is expected to reach 297.1 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Country Code TLDs segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.
Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 128.9 Million Domain Names Registered in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.3% CAGR to reach 33.7 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|493
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2023
|369.5 Million Domain Names Registered
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|464.8 Million Domain Names Registered
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Competitive Scenario: Leading Domain Name Registrars Worldwide
- Approaches Used by Top Players to Stay Competitive
- Strategies for New Entrants to Join Domain Name Registrar Bandwagon
- Offering Lower Starting Rates Can Help New Domain Name Registrars Find Their Footing in the Competitive Market
- Domain Names - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Domain Names: A Prelude
- Types of Domain Names
- Country Code TLDs (ccTLD)
- Generic TLDs (gTLD)
- SLDs
- A Brief History of Domain Names
- Timeline for gTLD: Major Events from 2000 through 2015
- Major Stakeholders in Domain Name Industry
- ICANN
- DNS
- DNSSEC
- Registry Services
- Registrars
- Internationalized Domain Name
- Understanding Domain Rating, Domain Authority, and Authority Score
- Global Domain Name Registrars Market Witnessing Stupendous Growth
- Domain Name Registrar Market Earns Name & Fame with Powerful Strides
- Global Market Springs Back to Growth after Pandemic-Led Slump
- Navigating the Evolving Regulatory Landscape
- Rapid Penetration of Internet Continues to Spur Growth
- China and India Emerging as Major Domain Markets
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- A Deep Dive into the Captivating & Expansive Universe of Domain Names
- Delving into Megatrends with Implications for Future of Domain Names Market
- Handpicked Domain Name Generators Unleashing Avalanche of Memorable URLs
- Players Strive to Keep Finger on the Pulse in Fiercely Competitive Domain Name Registrar Market
- Key Indicators Impacting Domain Name Industry Growth
- Rise in Urban Population
- Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth
- Rise in Penetration of Smartphones
- Rapid Growth in High-Speed Internet
- Major DNS Industry Trends
- Growing Shift to Cloud Based Platforms
- Prominence of DNSSEC
- DNS Service Providers Rethinking Strategies of Record Management due to CDNs
- Increasing Granularity
- Selecting the Most Appropriate Domain Name Gains Prominence
- GDPR Regulations to Impact Domain Name Industry
- Increasing Consolidation of Service Models
- ChatGPT Helping with Choosing Domain and Business Names
- Harnessing ChatGPT Prompts to Streamline Domain & Business Naming Process
- Perks of ChatGPT Prompts for Domain or Business Names
- Blockchain-based Domains: The Newest Internet Domain Names on the Block
- Understanding the Influence of Domain Names on SEO
- Cryptocurrency & Cannabis: Controversial Domain Trends
- Increasing Focus on Offering Higher Quality Domains
- Innovations in Domain Selling
- Domain Name as a Brand Differentiator for Tech Companies
- New Domain Names Open Up Unexplored Vistas for Branding
- Smaller Companies Drive Innovation in the Domain Industry
- Startups Vie for New Domain Names to Get Eyeball Share
- 5G Domain Names on the Rollout
- Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry Growth
- Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps among the Growing Base of SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth
