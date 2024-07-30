Global Employee Engagement Software Business Analysis Report 2024-2030: Regulatory Compliance and Data Protection Requirements Strengthen Business Case for Engagement Solutions

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employee Engagement Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Employee Engagement Software was valued at an estimated US$940.9 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the employee engagement software market is driven by several factors, including the increasing recognition of the importance of employee engagement, technological advancements, and the evolving nature of work environments. Companies are increasingly aware that engaged employees are more productive, innovative, and likely to stay with the company longer, leading to a greater focus on tools that can enhance engagement. Technological innovations, such as AI and data analytics, have significantly improved the functionality and effectiveness of these platforms, making them more attractive to businesses.



Additionally, the rise of remote and hybrid work models has created a need for solutions that can maintain engagement and cohesion among dispersed teams. These trends, along with the growing emphasis on mental health and well-being in the workplace, are expected to drive substantial growth in the employee engagement software market in the coming years.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Collaboration & Interaction Function segment, which is expected to reach US$577.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.7%. The Customer Service Function segment is also set to grow at 5.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $256.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.8% CAGR to reach $268.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 397 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $940.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Employee Engagement Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Workforce Productivity Throws the Spotlight on Employee Engagement Software

Technological Advancements in HR Tech Propel Market Growth

Rising Adoption of Remote Work Solutions Drives Demand for Engagement Tools

Integration with Performance Management Systems Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Growing Focus on Enhancing Employee Experience Generates Demand for Engagement Software

Regulatory Compliance and Data Protection Requirements Strengthen Business Case for Engagement Solutions

Enhanced Analytics and Reporting Capabilities Propel Market Growth

Growing Use of AI and Machine Learning in Employee Engagement Drives Adoption

The Role of Engagement Software in Reducing Employee Turnover

Focus on Enhancing Communication and Collaboration Propels Demand

Rising Demand for Real-Time Feedback Tools

The Impact of COVID-19 on Employee Engagement and Wellbeing

Growing Utilization in Small and Medium Enterprises Expands Addressable Market

The Role of Engagement Software in Supporting Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives

The Impact of Mobile Engagement Solutions on Workforce Productivity

