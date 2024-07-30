Flow Sensors Global Industry Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by $6.7 Billion During 2023-2030 - Development of Miniaturized Flow Sensors & Wireless Flow Sensors Sustains Market Expansion

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Sensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth of the flow sensor market is driven by several factors. These include the critical role of flow sensors in optimizing industrial processes, ensuring quality control, and enhancing energy efficiency, which collectively contribute to operational cost reductions. Flow sensors also protect equipment by preventing damage from flow irregularities and help industries comply with environmental and safety regulations by monitoring hazardous conditions. Technological advancements in sensor technology are enhancing their accuracy, reliability, and scope, increasing adoption across industries.

Moreover, the integration of IoT and data analytics platforms enables real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making, improving predictive maintenance strategies. The versatility of flow sensors ensures their continued relevance in a range of applications from healthcare to automotive, indicating a promising future with expanded roles and capabilities.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Power Generation End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$4.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.9%. The Oil & Gas End-Use segment is also set to grow at 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.2% CAGR to reach $4.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ABB, Analog Devices Inc., Emerson Electric Co.,, and more.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Automation in Industrial Processes Drives Market for Flow Sensors

Technological Innovations in Flow Measurement Propel Market Growth

Rising Adoption in Water and Wastewater Management Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Growth in Oil and Gas Industry Spurs Demand for Flow Sensors

Integration of Flow Sensors in Smart Meters Strengthens Business Case

Expansion of Industrial IoT Throws Spotlight on Connectivity

Growing Use in Healthcare and Medical Devices Generates Market Opportunities

Adoption of Flow Sensors in HVAC Systems Accelerates Market Growth

Development of Wireless Flow Sensors Sustains Market Expansion

Increasing Focus on Energy Efficiency. This is How it Impacts the Market

Growing Use in Food and Beverage Industry Spurs Market Demand

Advances in Ultrasonic and Coriolis Technologies Strengthen Market Growth

Adoption of Flow Sensors in Smart Water Management Expands Market Opportunity

Development of Miniaturized Flow Sensors Here's the Story

Adoption of Flow Sensors in Automotive Industry Spurs Market Growth

