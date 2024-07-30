The City of Vineland, NJ Achieves $1 Million in Online Surplus Sales Through GovDeals Partnership

VINELAND, N.J., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Vineland, New Jersey has recently reached the milestone of over $1 million in surplus property auction sales conducted on GovDeals, the leading online auction marketplace for government agencies, educational institutions , and related agencies to sell surplus assets.



According to Jeanine N. Meneghettie, the city’s Qualified Purchasing Officer, “Reallocating surplus assets and transforming them into additional resources for serving our community is a primary responsibility and we take it seriously. What GovDeals provides is a way for us to reach a more extensive network of buyers and to maximize the value we can achieve on those assets, whether they are vehicles, equipment or anything else that may come through our office.”

The City of Vineland has primarily used GovDeals for surplus vehicle and heavy equipment sales. The county first began listing on GovDeals’ virtual auction platform in June 2009, conducting over 1,069 auctions since that time.

“GovDeals is proud to have played our part in helping the City of Vineland achieve this milestone and turn excess into success,” said GovDeals Vice President of Revenue Michael Price. “In every market where we conduct auctions, we strive to create a process that saves time, increases revenue and brings essential funds to government services.”

In the last 12 months, the City of Vineland has achieved over $93,000 in surplus auction sales. New auctions can be found regularly on GovDeals, with the county planning to continue its partnership into the foreseeable future. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

