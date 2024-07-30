Transformative Potential of AI in Online Payments and B2C E-Commerce Market: The Global Generative AI Market is Projected to Reach Over EUR 100 Billion by 2027.

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI Impact on Payments & B2C E-Commerce 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global AI Impact on Payments & B2C E-Commerce 2024 report explores AI's role in digital commerce and online payments. Key topics include AI in embedded finance, B2C E-Commerce, and online payments.

The Impact and Future Growth of AI in Online Payment Systems

AI is set to transform online payments, with its market value expected to rise from under EUR 8 billion in 2023 to over EUR 55 billion by 2031. AI improves security and fraud prevention through advanced real-time monitoring and anomaly detection systems.

AI Integration Enhancing Personalized Customer Experiences in B2C E-Commerce

In B2C e-commerce, AI personalizes shopping experiences and enables dynamic pricing. It also powers chatbots and virtual assistants, reducing costs and improving customer service. For instance, AI-driven virtual humans in e-commerce can cut costs significantly.

AI in Embedded Finance

AI integrates financial services with non-financial platforms, offering personalized loans and payment solutions. It also enhances risk assessment and fraud detection, making financial transactions more secure and transparent.

Ethical and Regulatory Challenges

AI in payments and E-Commerce faces challenges such as data privacy, algorithm bias, and regulatory compliance. Ensuring data protection, addressing biases, and adhering to regulations are crucial for maintaining trust and avoiding legal issues.

Questions Covered:

How does AI contribute to the improvement of customer experience in B2C E-Commerce?

What percentage of global shopper's desire AI assistance in product research and information gathering?

What are the latest innovations in AI applications for fraud prevention in online payments?

What percentage of retail decision-makers in the U.S. feel prepared to implement generative AI technology in 2024?

How do consumer privacy concerns affect the adoption of AI in E-Commerce?

Company Coverage:

Alibaba

Amazon

Mastercard

Mercado Libre

Shopify

Silvia health

Stripe

Taoboa

Visa

Worldline

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Global

Overview of AI Use in Payments

Overview of AI and Machine Learning in Payments, December 2023

Generative AI Market Size, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027

Value of AI in Payments, in USD billion, 2023 & 2031f

Productivity Gains Through Generative AI, in % of Respondents, 2023

Top Customer Trends That Retail Marketers Are Watching For in 2024, in % of Retail Marketers, November 2023

Top Commerce Use Cases For Generative AI, in % of Retail Professionals, June 2023

Overview of AI Use in the Embedded Finance Ecosystem, January 2024

Spend by Banks on Generative AI, in USD billion, 2024e & 2030f

Breakdown of Financial Service Companies' Primary Strategy for Use of AI and ML, in %, Q1 2023

Use Cases of Al and Machine Learning in Payments, in % of Payment Professionals, 2023

Top Risks Associated With Al and Machine Learning, in % of Payment Professionals, 2023

Top Challenges With Applying Generative AI in Banking, in % of C-Suite Executives, October 2023

Breakdown of Machine Learning Market, by End-Use Industry, in %, 2022

Share of Financial Institutions Eyeing Generative AI Use For Fighting Fraud, in %, 2024

Overview of AI Use in B2C E-Commerce, June 2024

Challenges And Risks of AI Use in the B2C E-Commerce And Online Payments Industry, June 2024

Activities That Shoppers Desire AI Assistance With Throughout Their Shopping Experience, in % of Respondents, October 2023

Areas in Which Software Purchases Having AI Functionality Is "Very Important", by Software Type, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

Areas in Which Software Purchases Having AI Functionality Is "Important", by Software Type, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

Areas in Which Software Purchases Having AI Functionality Is "Somewhat Important", by Software Type, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

Areas in Which Software Purchases Having AI Functionality Is "Not At all Important", by Software Type, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

4. North America

4.1. U.S

Overview of AI Use in B2C E-Commerce Market, April 2024

Share of Retail Decision Makers Who Feel Ready to Deploy Generative AI Technology in 2024, in %, November 2023

Share of CFOs That Say Their Access to AI Technology Is Very Or Extremely Important, in %, February 2024

Share of CFOs That Say the AI Automation They Are Now Using to Support Their AP Cycle Is Not At All Or Only Slightly Important, in %, February 2024

Share of CFOs That Say That AI Has Reduced Their Need for Lower-Skill Workers, in %, February 2024

Share of CFOs That Say That AI Has Increased Their Need For More Analytically Skilled Workers, in %, February 2024

Areas In Which AI Has Increased vs. Decreased The Need For Higher vs. Lower Skilled Workers, by Complexity of Tasks, in % of CFOs, February 2024

5. Europe

5.1. Regional

Overview of AI Use in B2C E-Commerce And Online Payments, July 2024

5.2. UK

Overview of AI Use in B2C E-Commerce And Online Payments, May 2024

Share of Organizations Planning AI Adoption, in %, December 2023

Adoption of AI Solutions, by Type, in % of Total Adoption, May 2024

Adoption of AI, by Sector, in % of AI Adoption Rate, May 2024

Benefits of AI Use in B2C E-Commerce Delivery, in % of Shoppers, 2024

5.3. Germany

Top Areas of Potential For AI Use, in % of Retail Decision Makers, September 2023

6. APAC

6.1. Regional

Overview of AI Use in Online Payment Fraud, February 2024

Overview of AI Use in Digital Health, May 2023

6.2. China

Top Digital Health Areas in Which Healthcare Leaders Are Investing, in % of Healthcare Leaders, March 2022

Overview of AI Use in B2C E-Commerce Market, February 2024

7. LATAM



