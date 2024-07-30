Global Water Utility Monitoring Systems Market Report 2024, Featuring Badger Meter, Connected Sensors, Endress+Hauser, Hanwell Solutions, Hubbell, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Lumel and Xylem

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Utility Monitoring Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Water Utility Monitoring Systems was valued at an estimated US$4.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2030.



The water utility monitoring systems market is witnessing the integration of IoT and smart technologies, which enable real-time monitoring and data collection for more accurate and efficient water management. Advanced data analytics and AI are being utilized to predict potential issues, optimize operations, and make data-driven decisions for better resource management.

There is a growing emphasis on cybersecurity to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats and ensure the integrity of water supply systems as they become more digitized. The adoption of cloud-based monitoring solutions is on the rise, offering scalable, flexible, and cost-effective options for managing monitoring systems and data.



The development of smart water grids, which incorporate various monitoring and control technologies, is gaining momentum, providing enhanced efficiency and reliability in water distribution and management. Predictive maintenance, powered by data analytics and AI, is becoming a key trend, helping utilities anticipate and address issues before they become significant problems, thereby reducing downtime and maintenance costs.



Customer-centric solutions, such as smart meters and customer portals, are being developed to allow consumers to monitor their water usage and participate in water conservation efforts. The adoption of sustainable and environmentally friendly technologies is on the rise, with water utilities striving to reduce their environmental impact and promote sustainable water management practices.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Water Conservation Spurs Growth

Aging Infrastructure Throws the Spotlight on Modernization Needs

Integration of IoT and Smart Technologies Propels Market Adoption

Rising Urbanization Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Improve Efficiency

Government Investments in Smart City Initiatives Accelerate Market Growth

Predictive Maintenance Generates Demand for Advanced Monitoring Systems

Cloud-Based Solutions Enhance Scalability and Flexibility

Cybersecurity Concerns Propel Innovation in Data Protection

Development of Smart Water Grids Expands Market Potential

Increased Focus on Customer-Centric Solutions Drives Adoption

Economic Growth in Developing Regions Spurs Investment in Water Infrastructure

Consumer Education Programs on Water Conservation Drive Market Demand

Increasing Demand for Quality Assurance in Water Supply Drives Growth

Advances in Sensor Technology Enhance Monitoring Capabilities

Adoption of Smart Metering Systems Generates Opportunities for Growth

