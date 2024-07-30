Leapmotor International Ships the First Batch of Leapmotor Electric Vehicles from China to Europe This Month

Leapmotor’s C10 and T03 electric vehicles have set sail for Europe with more to come in the following months marking a significant milestone for the innovative joint venture

Leapmotor International, a 51/49 Stellantis-led company, will sell C10 and T03 electric vehicles in nine European countries starting in September and plans to establish 200 sales points for Leapmotor vehicles in Europe by the end of 2024

Leapmotor International will expand its product launch to the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America in late 2024





AMSTERDAM, July 30, 2024 - Leapmotor International, a 51/49 Stellantis-led company between Stellantis and Leapmotor, has shipped the first batch of Leapmotor electric vehicles - C10 SUVs and T03 cars - from Shanghai, China, to European ports this month, marking a significant milestone in the partnership and demonstrating the shared commitment to quickly providing sustainable mobility and innovation to the European EV market. Leapmotor’s C10 and T03 vehicles are equipped with cutting-edge EV technology, offering exceptional performance, efficiency and range. Leapmotor is the fourth largest Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) startup in China by sales in June 2024.

“The shipment of Leapmotor C10 and T03 vehicles to Europe this month is a landmark moment in the partnership between Stellantis and Leapmotor,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “This demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative, affordable and sustainable mobility solutions to our customers. Relying on Stellantis’ strong business assets in Europe and the hard work of our companies’ teams on guaranteeing product innovation and quality, I strongly believe that Leapmotor’s electric vehicles will be widely accepted by European customers. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to a successful journey together.”

“As of the first half of July, Leapmotor has accumulatively sold over 400,000 EVs in China since the company’s first sale,” said Leapmotor Founder, Chairman and CEO Zhu Jiangming. “China is the biggest and most competitive EV market in the world and our products have proved their value by being acclaimed by the local customers. Since the very beginning, the C10 and T03 models are designed to meet the high standards of global customers and we are confident that the collaboration between Stellantis and Leapmotor will drive significant growth for both companies.”

Leveraging the Stellantis distribution channels, the Leapmotor International JV plans to increase sales points for Leapmotor vehicles in Europe to 500 by 2026, from 200 at the end of 2024, to ensure a high level of service for customers. As the C10 and T03 vehicles embark on their journey to Europe, Stellantis and Leapmotor remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry. The shipment this month is just the beginning of a long-term collaboration aimed at transforming the landscape of electric mobility in Europe and beyond. There is at least one model planned to go on sale every year in the next three years.

About the Leapmotor C10 and T03

The Leapmotor C10 is Leapmotor’s first global product, built according to global design and safety standards. The C10 is based on Leapmotor’s self-developed LEAP3.0 technology architecture, featuring industry-leading intelligent electric technology such as central integrated electronic and electrical architecture, cell-to-chassis (CTC) technology, and its flagship intelligent cockpit. It is a fully equipped, family-centric D-segment vehicle with best-in-segment premium ride and handling experience, featuring 420 km WLTP range, and is able to meet the 5-star E-NCAP rating standard. After winning the “2023 International CMF Design Award” for its technological and natural aesthetic design, it recently won the 2024 Gold Award from the French Design Awards (FDA) and the 2024 Gold Award from the US MUSE Design Awards.

The Leapmotor T03 is a small five-door, A-segment urban boutique commuter car with B-segment interior space. It is not only stylish but also a pleasure to drive and features 265 km WLTP range. It ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study in the small BEV segment.

# # #

About Leapmotor

Established in 2015, Leapmotor is a technology-driven intelligent electric vehicle (EV) company. The founder Mr. Zhu Jiangming is an electrical engineer who has over 30 years of technical experience. Leapmotor is headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, and its business scope covers intelligent electric vehicle design, research and development, manufacturing, intelligent driving, electric motor control, battery system development, as well as cloud computing-based vehicle networking solutions. As a technology-based enterprise, the core components of the Leapmotor are independently developed and manufactured, including electric powertrain and intelligent systems. The proportion of self-developed and self-manufactured parts accounts for 60% of the total vehicle cost and has successively launched leading intelligent electric technologies such as the industry’s first Eight-in-One Electric Drive System, the industry's first mass-produced Cell-to-Chassis technology, and the industry’s first “Four-Domain-in-One Central Integrated E/E Architecture”. Leapmotor adheres to a customer-centric value proposition, with products on sale including C16, C10, C11, C01, T03, offering pure electric and extended range dual power options. In 2023, Stellantis invested in Leapmotor. In early May 2024, Stellantis and Leapmotor formed a joint venture called Leapmotor International B.V. to explore the international market.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

For more information, contact:

Stellantis Communications

Bertrand BLAISE +33 6 33 72 61 86 – bertrand.blaise@stellantis.com

SILVEIRA+31 6 43 25 43 41 – Fernão fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Chao WANG – chao.wang1@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com

Leapmotor Communications

Michael Wu +86 1951 890 1971 – Michael_wu@leapmotor.com

Zhou Ying +86 156 5888 5520 – Zhou_ying@leapmotor.com

pr@leapmotor.com

www.leapmotor.com

Attachment