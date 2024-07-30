U.S. Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Specialized Monitors), Application, Infections, End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. remote patient monitoring system market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4%

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases has led to a higher demand for remote patient monitoring systems. These systems help manage chronic conditions more effectively, reducing hospitalizations and improving patient outcomes.







The U.S. healthcare system is moving towards value-based care, which emphasizes better patient outcomes and cost efficiency. Remote patient monitoring systems align with this shift, as they help reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes. Remote patient monitoring systems enable early detection of health issues, allowing for timely interventions and better preventive care. This has led to increased adoption of these systems in the U.S. market.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2021, hypertension was a primary or one of the major contributing causes of the 691,095 deaths in the U.S. The treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension require routine testing and monitoring, due to which, these remote patient monitoring devices are needed. The incensing cases of diabetes in the U.S., in turn, drives the demand of these devices.



U.S. Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Report Highlights

Specialized monitors dominated the product segment with more than 80.0% share in 2023 owing to their specific parameters with greater accuracy compared to the general devices

The vital sign monitors product segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The diabetes application segment held the largest market share in 2023. Diabetic patients often need to monitor their blood glucose levels multiple times a day to maintain optimal control

The sinus infections application segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, owing to their complications and significant role played by remote patient monitoring systems in diagnosing and preventing further infection

Companies Featured

Welch Allyn

Smiths Medical

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Drager Medical

GE Healthcare

Honeywell

Johnson & Johnson

LifeWatch

Medtronic

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.4% Regions Covered United States



