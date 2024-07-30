Texicare Selects CirrusMD to Provide Access to On-Demand Virtual Care for Small Employer Groups in Texas

DENVER, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CirrusMD, creator of the Physician-first Care & Guidance virtual care model, and Texicare, the health affiliate of Texas Mutual, announced today that small business owners selecting Texicare health plans can use CirrusMD to provide employees with immediate access to virtual care that supports a full range of healthcare needs.



CirrusMD’s virtual care model provides employees with always-on access to a doctor who begins delivering care in less than 60 seconds. An easy chat-first interface, with in-app Spanish translation, ensures employees can reach a doctor anytime, 24/7, wherever they may be. CirrusMD doctors deliver whole-person primary, chronic, preventative, behavioral health and urgent / acute care, based on each patient’s needs. The multidisciplinary clinical team is armed with real-time access to employer benefits for easy referrals to in-network resources, providing guidance seamlessly at the point of care, when the employee needs it most.

Texicare aims to change the healthcare ecosystem by providing small businesses with innovative solutions that increase access to high quality healthcare. Texicare’s health plans are designed with the employee experience in mind — they are easy to use and focused on the holistic wellbeing of employees and their families.

“One of our primary goals in establishing Texicare’s health plans was providing around-the-clock virtual care for employees anywhere,” said Meredith Duncan, CEO of Texicare. “By partnering with CirrusMD, we’re providing employers with a virtual care solution that connects their employees to a qualified physician in less than 60 seconds. We want our members to use their plans. That means making care as easy to access as possible. With CirrusMD, the highest quality care is literally seconds away.”

“We’re proud to partner with Texicare, and share their vision of delivering more affordable and accessible care,” said Jamie Hall, President & CEO, CirrusMD. “Our team is hyper-focused on building the best virtual care solution, centered around the patient’s needs. This means everything we do supports the goal of meeting the patient on their terms and on their schedule, with a trusted doctor who is informed regarding the patient’s health history and available health resources. By making this scalable and affordable, it changes the way that groups, in this case small employers, can deliver care benefits for their members and employees.”

With a virtual care model founded on the tenets of primary care, the CirrusMD solution delivers immediate, affordable, high quality virtual care to plan sponsors — health plans and employers — who want to improve health and reduce costs for their entire population. The solution streamlines the patient’s journey through the healthcare system, navigating across benefit resources and care settings to deliver a more efficient and cost-effective approach. To learn more, visit CirrusMD.com.

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a virtual healthcare company delivering care that is instantly accessible, always informed, and directly connected to the patient’s longitudinal health record. We are solving three of healthcare’s most pervasive problems directly at the point of care: lack of access, lack of relevant information, and lack of care continuity. With a simple chat, our network of high-quality physicians is instantly accessible (<60 seconds), anytime (24/7/365), anywhere in the U.S. CirrusMD doctors are supported by our proprietary Clinical Intelligence Engine, which uses AI-based technology to mine the care encounter for underlying health risks, surface relevant benefit resources and update patient records via integration with a Quality Health Information Network (QHIN). To learn more, visit cirrusmd.com .

About Texicare

Texicare, the health affiliate of Texas Mutual, is changing the health care ecosystem by providing small businesses with innovative solutions that increase access to easy-to-use, more affordable, quality health care for employees and Texas families. Texicare’s vision is to transform the health care ecosystem for the better, helping to create a healthier and happier Texas. To learn more about Texicare, visit www.texicare.com.