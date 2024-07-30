TransCore Selected to Modernize DRPA Tolling System

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore, a global leader in tolling technology and traffic management solutions, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) to design, build, and maintain advanced tolling technology on its four bridges spanning the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey—the Benjamin Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry, and Betsy Ross Bridges.



Fully modernizing DRPA's tolling infrastructure, TransCore will design and deploy a proven, robust system that leverages the industry’s most advanced tolling technologies available today. The next generation system, which combines TransCore’s Encompass® 6 Multiprotocol reader with advanced image-based tolling technology, will enable more seamless travel across DRPA bridges. The project utilizes TransCore’s Vehicle Capture and Recognition System (VCARS) and Vehicle Classification and Tracking System (VCATS)—an innovative image-based solution that leverages TransCore’s artificial intelligence software to accurately detect, track, classify, and then optimally process vehicle transactions from low-profile overhead enclosures.

“DRPA continues to invest in leading technology to improve safety, reliability, and reduce travel times for the motoring public. With the implementation of a new state-of-the-art tolling system, we will see increased efficiency and improved service for our customers,” said Robert Hicks, Chief Operating Officer for DRPA.

Since installing DRPA’s previous electronic toll collection system in 1999, TransCore has been providing DRPA with ongoing maintenance and periodic system upgrades. Now, 25 years after implementing that system, DRPA has selected TransCore to design and deploy its replacement.

“DRPA has been a close partner for nearly three decades, during which TransCore has supported DRPA operations with proven technology and high-quality service. We take pride in providing long-term value and service excellence to our customers and are excited for the opportunity to continue supporting DRPA’s mission through world class tolling technology and service for many more years,” said Whitt Hall, President and CEO of TransCore.

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, RFID applications, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and express lanes and distributed millions of RFID tags. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions annually and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments.

