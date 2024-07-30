Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Size To Worth USD 2.7 Billion by 2033 | CAGR Of 5.37%

New York, United States, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Size to Grow from USD 1.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.7 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.37% during the forecast period.





The aircraft cabin lighting market is expanding rapidly, owing to improvements in LED and OLED technologies that improve the passenger experience through aesthetics and functionality. Airlines are progressively investing in modern lighting systems to produce pleasant and visually appealing cabin environments, which improves customer well-being and happiness. The growing need for energy-efficient solutions, as well as the integration of smart lighting systems that provide customisable and adaptive lighting scenarios, are driving the market forward. Furthermore, the growth of the aviation industry, particularly in emerging economies, is driving demand for contemporary aircraft outfitted with cutting-edge cabin lighting. To achieve a competitive advantage in this fast-changing market, key firms are focused on creative product development and strategic collaborations.

Browse key industry insights spread across 234 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Light Type (Reading Lights, Ceiling & Wall, Signage, Floor Path Lighting, and Lavatory Lights), Elements (Light Source, Electronics, Software Systems, Assembly, and Others), Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, and Very Large Aircraft), End User (OEM and Aftermarket), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033."

Insights by Light Type

The reading lights segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Airlines are prioritising the installation of modern, adjustable reading lights to improve passenger comfort and convenience, responding to personal preferences for activities such as reading, working, and relaxing. LED and OLED lighting technology advances allow for energy-efficient solutions with greater illumination and less glare, further improving the user experience. Furthermore, the integration of smart lighting systems that allow passengers to manage their reading lights using personal devices is gaining popularity. The growing popularity of premium seating classes and better cabin amenities also contributes to the rise of this segment. Overall, the emphasis on passenger-centric technologies is driving up demand for advanced reading lighting in aeroplane cabins.

Insights by Element

The software systems segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Airlines are using innovative software solutions that enable dynamic control of cabin lighting, allowing for customised lighting scenarios based on flight phases and passenger activity. These systems include elements like mood lighting that is synchronised with in-flight entertainment and personalised lighting settings, which improve the overall passenger experience. The growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless connectivity in aircraft reinforces this trend, allowing for seamless interaction between lighting systems and passengers' personal devices. Furthermore, the push for energy efficiency and sustainability in aviation encourages the use of software-driven lighting control, which optimises energy consumption and lowers operational costs.

Insights by Aircraft Type

The narrow body segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The growth is being driven by rising demand for fuel-efficient and cost-effective aircraft on both domestic and short-haul international routes. Airlines are prioritising the improvement of the passenger experience in narrow-body aircraft, resulting in increased investment in modern cabin lighting systems. The use of LED and OLED technology in these aircraft results in increased energy efficiency, lower maintenance costs, and better lighting quality. Furthermore, the move towards high-density seating and maximising cabin space needs creative lighting schemes that improve both comfort and aesthetics. The ongoing expansion of low-cost carriers, particularly in emerging markets, fuels demand for new narrow-body aircraft outfitted with cutting-edge lighting systems. This market segment's strong growth is driven by a focus on efficiency and passenger pleasure.

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market from 2023 to 2033. Major airlines in the United States and Canada are investing in innovative lighting technology to improve the in-flight experience, with an emphasis on energy-efficient LED and OLED systems. The presence of major aircraft manufacturers and lighting solution providers in the region promotes ongoing technological improvements and product development. Furthermore, North America's concentration on fleet upgrades, as well as the growing trend of luxury air travel, help to drive market growth. The region's well-established regulatory structure maintains high levels of safety and quality, which encourages the use of cutting-edge cabin lighting systems. Overall, North America remains a significant market for cabin lighting developments and innovations.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Emerging economies are seeing an increase in local and international flights, prompting airlines to invest in improved cabin lighting to improve the customer experience. The region's expanding middle-class population and rising disposable incomes are also raising expectations for in-flight comfort and facilities. Furthermore, many Asian airlines are upgrading their aircraft with energy-efficient LED and OLED lighting systems to minimise operational costs and environmental effect. Collaborations between local producers and multinational technology providers promote innovation and specialised solutions. Overall, Asia Pacific has considerable prospects for growth and development in the aviation cabin lighting industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market include Astronics (US), Cobham (US), Honeywell (US), Luminator Technology Group (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Soderberg Manufacturing Company (US), Diehl Stiftung (Germany), Oxley Group (UK), STG Aerospace (UK), and Others

Recent Market Developments

In January 2022, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG has inked an agreement with Boeing to supply interior components for its aircraft. Diehl Aviation was tasked with installing monuments and light bars in Boeing aeroplane cabins.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, Light Type Analysis

Reading Lights

Ceiling & Wall

Signage

Floor Path Lighting

Lavatory Light

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, Elements Analysis

Light Source

Electronics

Software Systems

Assembly

Others

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, Aircraft Type Analysis

Narrow Body

Wide Body

Very Large Aircraft

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, End Use Analysis

OEM

Aftermarket

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



