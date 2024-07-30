Western Communities Foundation Annual Report Highlights Achievements in 2023

High River, Alberta, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Communities Foundation released its 2023 Annual Report, highlighting the ways it supports causes that matter most to Western Financial’s customers, people and the diverse communities it serves. From educational bursaries and disaster relief to community infrastructure grants and food bank donations, Western is committed to building strong and vibrant communities in Canada.

“Despite the numerous challenges we faced with the onslaught of catastrophic events and natural disasters across the country, our community came together in remarkable displays of resilience and strength, giving back the most we have given to date, over $620,000 to the communities where we live and work,” said Kenny Nicholls, Western Financial Group President and CEO, and Western Communities Foundation Chair.

Through all levels and departments at Western, staff know that care is really at the core of all they do – for customers, local communities and their people. Behind every policy is a human being. “Our front-line teams help our customers through thick and thin – wildfires, floods, thefts, auto accidents, you name it. We know how important it is to support our communities in ways that make sense to them,” said Michelle Mak, Communities Foundation Director. “We’re there to help our customers when things go wrong, and we’re there to celebrate their successes. Giving back is not just the right thing to do; it’s our responsibility.”

Key highlights and achievements from Western Communities Foundation in 2023:

$620,499 given in grants and donations across Canada.

$200,000 given in infrastructure grants to support community enhancement projects that build strong, vibrant and inclusive communities.

135 high school students honored with the Inspirational Bursary Awards for their remarkable resilience, determination, and personal growth in the face of adversity.

$25,000 donated for disasters and emergency relief to help communities most impacted by the Nova Scotia floods and British Columbia wildfires.

$147,000 donated from funds raised by employees to 116 local causes.

A special thank you to our sponsors whose contributions have been immeasurable to our Foundation: Wawanesa Insurance, Optiom Inc., SGI Canada, Intact Insurance, Peace Hills Insurance, and many more.

See here for further details or visit westernfinancialgroup.ca/Foundation-Who-We-Are to learn more.

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and the Matching Grants Program. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has given back more than $9 million to support local communities.

