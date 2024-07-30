Bitget lists Aptos based AMM Liquidswap (LSD) in Innovation Zone

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced the listing of Liquidswap (LSD) in the Innovation and Defi Zone. This listing represents an exciting opportunity for the community to engage with a new trending asset. Deposits and trading for LSD are now open. The LSD/USDT spot trading pair will be accessible for all users, providing a new avenue for market participation.



Liquidswap is the AMM for Aptos - one of the most performant & reliable L1 built with Move VM. With up to 160,000 transactions per second and less than 1 second finality, Aptos is ideal for DeFi with dramatically reduced risk of exploits and network downtime. Liquidswap aims to bring all the best ecosystems under one AMM. Outside of making banking easier, Liquidswap aims to have the most professional feature set of any AMM, which will allow users to have the best price discovery in the crypto ecosystem.

To celebrate this listing, Bitget has organized several activities with rewards distribution for its users. From 31 July to 10 August 2024, users can participate in the PoolX staking event. By staking ETH, participants can mine a share of 76,300 LSD tokens. The ETH pool is capped at 8 ETH, and rewards are distributed based on the proportion of each user's staked amount relative to the total pool.

Additionally, the CandyBomb promotion offers further incentives. Running from 31 July to 7 August 2024, this event includes a net deposit pool, a spot trading pool for new users, and a futures trading pool, collectively distributing 67,910 LSD. Participants can earn reward tickets by completing specific trading and deposit tasks, enhancing their chances of winning LSD tokens.

Lastly, the Community Giveaway, scheduled from 29 July to 8 August 2024, provides a platform for users to win a share of 14,000 LSD. This giveaway aims to engage the community and promote widespread participation in the Liquidswap ecosystem.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 800 coins and over 900 pairs, including tokens from ecosystems such as Ethereum, Solana, Base and more.

For more information on LSD tokens, please visit here .

