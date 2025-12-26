Bitget Introduces Major App Upgrade, Unifying Crypto, Stocks, Onchain, and TradFi Markets in a Unified Interface for 120 Million Users





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has rolled out a comprehensive visual and functional upgrade to its mobile app for its 120 million users, further advancing its multi-asset trading experience. The update delivers a universal interface that enables users to access cryptocurrencies, tokenized stocks, onchain assets, and traditional financial markets through a single, cohesive navigation flow.

Screenshots of the new Bitget App interface (top and bottom)

The upgraded homepage introduces a consolidated market overview, allowing users to view and move between asset classes including crypto, stocks, onchain assets, and TradFi such as gold and indices (limited access) without switching pages or workflows. Asset performance indicators, portfolio value, and market snapshots are now presented within one unified layout, reducing friction for users managing diversified portfolios across multiple markets.

The Stocks section has been redesigned to provide clearer market context and faster decision-making. Users can access sector-based views, real-time price movements, trending equity themes, and an integrated earnings calendar directly from the app. The platform currently supports over 100 onchain stock tokens and more than 30 mainstream stock futures, allowing users to trade leading global equities such as Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, and Alphabet using USDT, without traditional brokerage account requirements. Flexible margin modes and leverage of up to 25x support a range of trading strategies while maintaining consistent capital management across asset classes.

Screenshots of the new Bitget App interface (top and bottom)

The upgrade also highlights the introduction of the TradFi section, which brings traditional financial markets into the same interface. Users can trade forex pairs, precious metals, commodities, oil, and major indices using USDT as margin, supported by deep liquidity, competitive pricing, and leverage options of up to 500x on selected instruments. The TradFi offering operates under regulatory oversight from the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius, providing structured access to traditional markets while maintaining the operational efficiency familiar to crypto-native users.



“As more asset classes move on chain, the challenge for users is no longer access, but clarity,” said Ignacio Franco, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget. “This upgrade simplifies how traders discover, evaluate, and act across crypto, tokenized stocks, and traditional markets from a single interface. By reducing fragmentation at the product level, we’re making multi-asset trading more intuitive and aligned with how global investors actually manage capital today.”

The updated interface provides cross-market access, where asset classes are no longer limited by technology or geography. By consolidating crypto-native products, tokenized equities, onchain markets, and traditional financial instruments within a single app experience, Bitget continues to address fragmentation in modern trading workflows.

The latest upgrade aligns with Bitget’s UEX strategy, which centers on unified access, continuous market availability, and capital efficiency across asset classes. Additional enhancements and expanded market coverage are expected to follow as Bitget continues to advance its multi-asset trading infrastructure.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , XRP price and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform to on/off ramp, trade, earn, and pay seamlessly.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

