Video Editing Software Market to Reach US$ 5.13 billion by 2032 Due to Increasing Demand for Online Video Content Creation | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video Editing Software Market Size Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Video Editing Software Market size was recorded at US$ 3.09 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 5.13 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The Increasing demand for video content on multiple platforms is projected to drive significant growth in the global video editing software market. The use of social media and digital marketing methods has increased, giving rise to a higher demand for high-quality video content hence the development of advanced video editing tools. Another major trend in the market is artificial intelligence (AI) has been made part of video editing software, which helps to edit procedures and enhance user experiences. In July 2024 for example, Google launched Vid's brand new AI video tool to provide affordable corporate-level motion graphics design services such as Storyboard - generated by the AI, Editable Template library, and royalty-free stock footage.

With the social media influencers in the film and advertising industries, educators are gradually requiring user-friendly video editing solutions. The increasing demand for cheaper and free software to edit videos and content is driving the market revenue and growth. The most popular software used nowadays is Canva, Adobe, and DaVinci Resolve some of which give the best user experience with features. For Instance, in 2024, Canva gained popularity in photo and video editing and has earned around 9 million dollars.

To maintain an edge over rivals, major competitors in the industry are investing heavily in research and development. Industry leaders often use strategic alliances, acquisitions, and product launches to gain market share and satisfy evolving consumer demand. For Instance, Hour One has announced Collaboration with Google Cloud to bring innovation into video production with the help of AI, with a huge customer base by entering the Google Cloud market.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Autodesk, Inc.

Adobe, Inc.

CyberLink Corporation

Corel Corporation

Apple, Inc.

Avid Technology, Inc.

TechSmith Corporation

Magix Software GmbH

ArcSoft, Inc.

Wondershare Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Other Players

Video Editing Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.09 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.13 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.8% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Factors • Demand for video editing applications in the business sector is increasing• Increasing demand for gaming and ongoing trends for online video streaming, driving the market growth.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, Wondershare and TikTok collaborated to develop video editing tools designed with TikTok creators in mind. The goal of this partnership is to provide capabilities that improve the editing process for material meant for the platform and improve user experience.

collaborated to develop video editing tools designed with TikTok creators in mind. The goal of this partnership is to provide capabilities that improve the editing process for material meant for the platform and improve user experience. In April 2023, CyberLink and NVIDIA have teamed up to use GPU acceleration and AI in CyberLink's PowerDirector software. This partnership accelerates rendering times and boosts overall efficiency for video editing jobs, especially when dealing with high-resolution footage.

Segment Analysis:

Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment dominated the market with more than 55% revenue share in 2023. This dominance is driven by the preference for cost-effective and user-friendly solutions, particularly among individual content creators and small businesses. The best and most advanced integrated features of editing tools have given a boost among small enterprises and influencers to use free tools.

Video Editing Software Market Key Segmentation:

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By End-users

Commercial

Personal

AV Professionals

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America is the leading region with more than 36% market share in the global video editing software market in 2023, due to the reason that some of the leading video editing companies are located in this area. Also, video editing software has huge potential due to the high demand in the local market in this direction for producing videos.

The popular key players in the market with their efficient software video editing apps have given the market, growth factors all. For Instance, Adobe (After Effect, Premier Pro), Autodesk, Corel Corporation (Corel video studio, Pinnacle studio), etc. had invested hugely in software development as well as also generated huge revenue.

Key Takeaways

The video editing software market is expanding rapidly due to the rising demand for video material across all industries.

The incorporation of AI allows automation, coupled with enhanced innovation that is revolutionizing the industry.

More organizations are using cloud-based solutions due to the presence of collaborative features and ease of use.

The on-premise category dominates because it is easily affordable and user-friendly.

Of these, North America and Europe are the two largest markets with Asia Pacific emerging as a promising growth region.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

5. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Video Editing Software Market Segmentation, By Deployment Type

8. Video Editing Software Market Segmentation, By End-user

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Competitive Landscape

12. USE Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

