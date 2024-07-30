Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) and Ready-to-Use Supplementary Food (RUSF) Market - Global Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2031

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RUTF & RUSF Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) and Ready-to-Use Supplementary Food (RUSF) is set for significant expansion in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness and adoption of these life-saving nutritional products in regions severely affected by malnutrition, particularly in Africa and Asia. Projected to grow from $349.2 million in 2024 to $544.4 million by 2031, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, this growth underscores the growing importance of these products in combating malnutrition globally.



The Middle East & Africa region holds a significant share of the RUTF and RUSF market. Manufacturers in these regions are focusing on product innovation and the use of new, cost-effective ingredients. Global initiatives aimed at improving nutritional conditions in these areas are creating substantial opportunities for market expansion.



Nutritional Rich Products Driving Demand



The primary appeal of RUTF and RUSF products lies in their nutritional content. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on enhancing the nutritional profile of these products to meet the needs of various age groups, including infants, children, and adults. These fortified foods are not only crucial for emergency situations but also serve as vital resources during natural disasters and humanitarian crises.



For instance, Insta Products Ltd. and Tabatchnick Fine Foods, Inc. are leading the charge with their protein-vitamin-rich and low-cost porridge products suitable for all age groups. These products are becoming popular choices due to their ease of distribution and transport during emergencies.



Research on Cost-Effective Raw Materials



Current formulations of RUTF typically include peanuts, vitamins, minerals, vegetable oil, and milk powder. However, the high cost of these ingredients poses a challenge. To address this, companies are exploring alternative, cost-effective raw materials. Valid Nutrition, for example, is developing RUTF and RUSF products based on soya, maize, and sorghum, aiming to reduce overall production costs while maintaining nutritional efficacy.



Increasing Global Emergencies and Disasters



The rising number of global emergencies and disasters has heightened the demand for RUTF and RUSF products. Governments, NGOs, and organizations like UNICEF are intensifying their efforts to procure and distribute these essential nutritional aids. This increased focus on emergency preparedness is significantly boosting market growth.



Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives



Large corporations are playing a crucial role in addressing malnutrition through their CSR activities. Companies such as the Adani Group and Tata Trust are contributing significantly to the provision of RUTF and RUSF products. These initiatives are vital in reaching and supporting malnourished children in various regions, thereby driving demand for these therapeutic foods.



UNICEF's Push for Local Production



UNICEF is actively encouraging the local production of RUTF and RUSF to enhance the availability and accessibility of these products. By promoting local manufacturing, transportation costs are reduced, and procurement becomes more efficient. This strategy also opens up opportunities for local manufacturers to enter the market, contributing to its growth.



Market Challenges

Shift Towards Local Ingredients



While the standard formulation for RUTF includes peanut and milk powder, these ingredients are not cost-effective in all regions. Local manufacturers and governments are increasingly turning to locally available substitutes to formulate cost-effective RUTF products. This shift poses a challenge for international players but also encourages innovation in the use of alternative ingredients.



End User Segmentation



The primary end users of RUTF and RUSF are UNICEF, NGOs, and the World Food Programme (WFP). These organizations are pivotal in reaching affected populations during emergencies and ensuring a steady supply of nutritional products. The poultry category, in particular, holds a considerable share of the market, driven by the need for efficient therapeutic feeding solutions.



Competitive Analysis



Key manufacturers in the RUTF and RUSF market are targeting their products towards therapeutic and supplementary food industries. Companies such as Edesia, Inc., Mana Nutritive Aid Product, Inc., and Valid Nutrition are at the forefront, focusing on small-scale and export-oriented operations. Notably, Nuflower Foods and AMUL India are making significant strides in producing cost-effective, nutritionally rich RUTF products.

Company Profiles

Nuflower Foods

GC Rieber Compact AS

Valid Nutrition

InnoFaso

Edesia, Inc.

Nutrivita Foods

Diva Nutritional Products

Insta Products Ltd.

Mana Nutritive Aid Product, Inc.

Meds & Food for Kids Inc.

Samil Industrial Co.

Tabatchnick Fine Foods, Inc.

Amul India

Hilina Enriched Foods PLC

Societe de Transformation Alimentaire



Segmentation

By Type:

RUTF

Solid

Paste

Drinkable Therapeutic Food

RUSF

Solid

Paste

By End User:

UNICEF

WFP

NGO's

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5x0q8y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.