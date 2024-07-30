Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Industry Almanac 2024: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Food Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.
This Report Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends and Technologies Affecting the Food Industry:
- Introduction to the Food Industry
- The State of the Food Industry Today
- Genetically Modified (GM) Seeds and Crops Planted in Dozens of Nations/Agribio R&D Investment Is High
- Genetically Modified (GM) Foods Prompt Controversy, Labeling and Legislation
- Plant-based Meat Substitutes Developed
- Selective Breeding, Mutagenesis and Gene-Editing, Including CRISPR, as Alternatives to GM Seeds
- Obesity Sparks Government, School and Corporate Initiatives/Snack Foods Get Healthier
- Organic Food Sales Continue Global Growth/Locally Sourced Foods and Farm to Table Increase in Popularity
- McDonald's and Other Fast Food Companies Reposition to Adapt to New Consumer Tastes and Robotics
- Demand for Home Grocery Delivery Service Such as Instacart and Amazon Fresh Soars
- Grubhub, DoorDash and Others Deliver Restaurant Meals and Household Items to Homes
- Precision Agriculture Technologies (AgTech), Farm Robotics, GPS and Irrigation Market Grows Worldwide/Hi Tech Greenhouses
- Drones Provide New Tools for Precision Agriculture
- Aquaculture Gains Major Fish Supply Market Share
- Packaging Technology Improves/Walmart, Amazon and Coca-Cola Boost Packaging Sustainability
- Retail Technologies Advance for Restaurant Online Ordering, along with Robotics and Automation
- RFID Drives Inventory Management Evolution
- Walmart Still Leads the Retail Industry, but Invests in Web Presence to Battle Amazon
- Private Label Brands Grow in Share of Total Store Sales
- Consumers Drive a Revolution in the Food Industry, Demanding Fresher, More Natural Foods, Creating both Pain and Opportunities
- Food Recycling Efforts Underway
- Wages Rise for Restaurant, Hotel and Hospitality Workers
- Fast Food Faces Stiff Competition from Casual Dining Restaurants (Fast Casual/ Fast Fine)
- Food Trucks Enjoy a Boom
- Meal Kits from Firms like Blue Apron Make It Easy to Prepare Home-Cooked Meals
- Craft/Microbreweries Proliferate
- ALDI Scores Big Market Share in the U.S., UK and Europe with its Discount Supermarkets and Aggressive Investment/Walmart Dominates Grocery Retailing
- The Future of the Food Industry, Agriculture, Food Demand, Supermarkets and Online Food Retailing
The Report Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Food Industry Statistics:
- U.S. Food Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Global Food Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Food Sales, U.S.: 2020-September 2023
- Income Statement for U.S. Farm Sector: 2019-2023
- Federal R&D & R&D Plant Funding for Agriculture, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2021-2023
- Value Added to the U.S. Economy by the Agricultural Sector via the Production of Goods and Services: 2018-2023
- Summary of U.S. Agricultural Trade Projections: Fiscal Years 2020-2031
- Total U.S. Agricultural Commodity Exports & Imports, Top Ten Countries: 2018-February 2023
- Food Industry Employment, U.S.: 2018-October 2023
- Food Preparation and Serving Related Employment and Wage Estimates by Occupation, U.S.: May 2022
- World Supply & Utilization of Major Crops: 2021-2024
- World Supply & Utilization of Major Animal Products: 2019-Oct 2024
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rnnph7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.