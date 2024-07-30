Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Industry Almanac 2024: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Food Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

This Report Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends and Technologies Affecting the Food Industry:

Introduction to the Food Industry

The State of the Food Industry Today

Genetically Modified (GM) Seeds and Crops Planted in Dozens of Nations/Agribio R&D Investment Is High

Genetically Modified (GM) Foods Prompt Controversy, Labeling and Legislation

Plant-based Meat Substitutes Developed

Selective Breeding, Mutagenesis and Gene-Editing, Including CRISPR, as Alternatives to GM Seeds

Obesity Sparks Government, School and Corporate Initiatives/Snack Foods Get Healthier

Organic Food Sales Continue Global Growth/Locally Sourced Foods and Farm to Table Increase in Popularity

McDonald's and Other Fast Food Companies Reposition to Adapt to New Consumer Tastes and Robotics

Demand for Home Grocery Delivery Service Such as Instacart and Amazon Fresh Soars

Grubhub, DoorDash and Others Deliver Restaurant Meals and Household Items to Homes

Precision Agriculture Technologies (AgTech), Farm Robotics, GPS and Irrigation Market Grows Worldwide/Hi Tech Greenhouses

Drones Provide New Tools for Precision Agriculture

Aquaculture Gains Major Fish Supply Market Share

Packaging Technology Improves/Walmart, Amazon and Coca-Cola Boost Packaging Sustainability

Retail Technologies Advance for Restaurant Online Ordering, along with Robotics and Automation

RFID Drives Inventory Management Evolution

Walmart Still Leads the Retail Industry, but Invests in Web Presence to Battle Amazon

Private Label Brands Grow in Share of Total Store Sales

Consumers Drive a Revolution in the Food Industry, Demanding Fresher, More Natural Foods, Creating both Pain and Opportunities

Food Recycling Efforts Underway

Wages Rise for Restaurant, Hotel and Hospitality Workers

Fast Food Faces Stiff Competition from Casual Dining Restaurants (Fast Casual/ Fast Fine)

Food Trucks Enjoy a Boom

Meal Kits from Firms like Blue Apron Make It Easy to Prepare Home-Cooked Meals

Craft/Microbreweries Proliferate

ALDI Scores Big Market Share in the U.S., UK and Europe with its Discount Supermarkets and Aggressive Investment/Walmart Dominates Grocery Retailing

The Future of the Food Industry, Agriculture, Food Demand, Supermarkets and Online Food Retailing

The Report Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Food Industry Statistics:

U.S. Food Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Global Food Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Food Sales, U.S.: 2020-September 2023

Income Statement for U.S. Farm Sector: 2019-2023

Federal R&D & R&D Plant Funding for Agriculture, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2021-2023

Value Added to the U.S. Economy by the Agricultural Sector via the Production of Goods and Services: 2018-2023

Summary of U.S. Agricultural Trade Projections: Fiscal Years 2020-2031

Total U.S. Agricultural Commodity Exports & Imports, Top Ten Countries: 2018-February 2023

Food Industry Employment, U.S.: 2018-October 2023

Food Preparation and Serving Related Employment and Wage Estimates by Occupation, U.S.: May 2022

World Supply & Utilization of Major Crops: 2021-2024

World Supply & Utilization of Major Animal Products: 2019-Oct 2024

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rnnph7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.