Paramount Veterans Network recognized for steadfast support of veteran community

Erlanger, Ky., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) has presented Paramount Veterans Network, a division of the global media and entertainment company Paramount, with its 2024 DAV Patriot Employer Special Recognition Award for Excellence in Community Support. The national award recognizes the company’s commitment to honoring the sacrifices and contributions of our nation’s veterans.

Paramount Veterans Network works with Paramount properties—including CBS Television Network, Paramount Pictures and Showtime—to ensure the military and veteran communities are accurately and respectfully portrayed in media. The network also works closely with local affiliate stations to air thousands of public service announcements that highlight issues affecting active-duty service members, veterans and their families.

Through its Veteran Immersion Program, Paramount Veterans Network also provides veterans with mentoring and career counseling as they transition from military service. Understanding the indispensable skills veterans bring to the workplace, the network helps usher veterans through Paramount Global’s talent pipeline, connecting them with meaningful employment and life-changing opportunities.

The network’s other efforts include free legal assistance for veterans and their families and an initiative to increase the participation of veteran-owned businesses in the Paramount Global Supplier Diversity Program.

“Paramount Veterans Network is serving veterans in numerous and creative ways that honor veterans, prepare those who served for success and increase public understanding of military service,” said DAV National Commander Nancy Espinosa. “They serve as models for employers across industries, all of which can benefit from the unique value and experience veterans bring to the workforce. DAV is immensely grateful for Paramount Veterans Network’s efforts, and we are proud to present this much-deserved award.”

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.