RedTeam Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Orlando, FL, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam , a leading provider of construction management software solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Tate as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 22nd. Tate has more than three decades of executive leadership experience in the enterprise software industry and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation.

“RedTeam's Board of Directors and I are excited to welcome Craig Tate as our new CEO.” said Michael Wright, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of RedTeam. “His extensive expertise in construction technology and SaaS, including key leadership roles at prominent, high-growth technology companies in our commercial construction marketspace, make him an ideal fit to lead us forward.”

Tate succeeds Jim Atkinson who has made the difficult decision to step down as CEO to address pressing personal matters that require his full attention. "As I turn my focus to my personal matters, I am confident that Craig will build upon the successes we have achieved as a company during my tenure as CEO, and deliver great value to our clients and the construction industry at large."

“Jim has been a driving force behind RedTeam's growth and innovation over the last three years, and his leadership will be profoundly missed” said Wright. The Board of Directors extends its deepest gratitude to Atkinson for his unwavering dedication and numerous contributions to the company.

Tate brings a solid history of building organizations that achieve consistent growth through people development, best-practice deployment and scalable processes. He joins RedTeam from Command Alkon, a global company focused on platform and application solutions for the construction industry, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. While there he played a pivotal role in growing the recurring revenue business by more than 40% in three years, upgrading go-to-market and introducing new SaaS products. Tate was also integrally involved with improving back-office management and sales operations, product development and three accelerated acquisitions, which transformed Command into a faster-growing, higher-performing organization.

Before Command Alkon, Tate served as Chief Revenue Officer at ConstructConnect, another leading provider of construction industry software solutions. He led a team of more than 400 across the U.S. and tripled revenue through combined organic growth and several acquisitions. Tate also helped develop and launch a successful rebranding and expanded marketing program.

Braemont Capital and JettyCove , investors in RedTeam, have also expressed their confidence in Tate’s CEO post at RedTeam. “Craig’s record of results truly speaks for itself. He has made a positive impact on revenue and organizational development wherever he has served and he’ll do so at RedTeam, too,” said Jeff Volling of Braemont Capital.

This year RedTeam has made significant enhancements to its construction management solutions that optimize preconstruction functionality and the user experience throughout the bidding and proposal stage.

“I am excited to start working on these recent project initiatives and my immediate focus will be to further advance RedTeam’s latest true cloud preconstruction capabilities that will deliver so much value to our clients and will continue to advance RedTeam’s leadership in the market,” said Tate.

About RedTeam

RedTeam is a fast-growing construction management software company built by contractors who understand construction. Its cloud-based solutions are designed to help contractors of all sizes overcome the day-to-day challenges of commercial construction. Its suite of construction solutions features products ranging from jobsite management software to enterprise-level workflow, collaboration and construction management solutions. RedTeam has received multiple awards for its contributions to the construction industry and is a driving force in construction project management innovation. For more information about RedTeam, visit redteam.com .

