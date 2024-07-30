Pipefy Names Rafael Weigand VP of Customer Success & Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , the global leader in AI-driven business process automation (BPA) solutions, today announced that technology executive Rafael Weigand was named Vice President of Customer Success & Expansion. Weigand will lead Pipefy’s customer success team, including developing and executing the overall customer success strategy.



Before joining Pipefy, Weigand held various leadership roles during his 10-year career atNeoway (Brazil-based B2B SaaS company), most recently as Chief Revenue Officer. At Neoway, he also served as VP of Customer Experience, leading the sales, customer success, and consulting services teams. He started at Neoway as a Customer Success Manager.

“Rafael has a strong track record of building successful customer success teams and programs, and we are thrilled to have him join Pipefy,” said Alessio Alionco, Founder and CEO of Pipefy. “We are delivering the best workflow automation solution on the market that can be implemented three times faster than the competition, and Rafael’s leadership will help make our offering and customer experience even better.”

“I am dedicated to consistently driving outstanding results and ensuring unparalleled customer experiences,” said Weigand. “I am enthusiastic about contributing my expertise to Pipefy.”

He holds a B.S. degree in Sports Management/Business Administration and Management from Delta State University (Cleveland, Mississippi). He also holds a Master’s degree in Sport Marketing from the ESPM (Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing) in Brazil.

About Pipefy

Pipefy delivers a leading business process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in IT, Finance & Insurance, HR, Customer Operations and more. Through its no-code process automation and AI framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve operational efficiency and optimal productivity for every team in every department. Among its many recognitions, Pipefy was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America. For more information, visit www.pipefy.com .

