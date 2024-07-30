Disclosure of transactions in own shares from July 22nd to July 26th, 2024

Nanterre, July 29th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From July 22nd to July 26th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From July 22nd to July 26th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI22/07/2024FR000012548629 924106,751263XPAR
VINCI23/07/2024FR000012548678 926106,502452XPAR
VINCI24/07/2024FR000012548695 000105,349124XPAR
VINCI25/07/2024FR0000125486120 903104,098138XPAR
  TOTAL324 753105,2929 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

