WGU Labs Invests in Making Space to Lower Employment Barriers for Disabled Talent

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WGU Labs, the research, development and investment arm of Western Governors University (WGU), has invested in Making Space, a talent acquisition and learning platform dedicated to creating a more equitable and accessible future of work for Disabled talent. This investment aims to support the transition from learning to work by lowering barriers to employment for Disabled applicants across the country while diversifying talent pools at WGU.

Making Space addresses Disabled worker unemployment through free, employer-backed education and advanced technology to expand recruitment. Unlike traditional onboarding, which occurs after a hire is made, Making Space provides a pre-employment curriculum composed of industry and role-specific learning modules, along with training on available disability services. This comprehensive approach aims to diversify the workforce and establish benchmarks for inclusive employment to ensure that motivated and qualified talent, who might otherwise be overlooked, are well-prepared for employment opportunities.

“Making Space looks forward to building a stronger bridge for Disabled applicants seeking a role at WGU,” said founder and CEO Keely Cat-Wells. “By enhancing the existing training provided by WGU with job-specific learning that Disabled applicants need before considering a role, Making Space is developing new pathways to employment and career advancement through accessible, skill-based, and employer-supported education.”

WGU Labs will facilitate a one-year pilot with WGU aimed at lowering barriers to employment for Disabled people and seeks to support recruitment for high-volume roles at WGU. The pilot will also work to determine if promoting a combination of flexible and individualized work settings will attract more Disabled applicants.

“Making Space, the winner of WGU Labs’ 2024 Accelerator Pitch Competition, is set to help WGU explore better ways to support people with disabilities in seeking employment at our institution,” said Debbie Fowler, senior vice president of academic delivery at WGU. “At WGU, we believe in the inherent worth and ability of every individual and the transformative power of education. Through this pilot, we hope to identify applicants who meet hiring criteria, but may need extra support and resources to navigate and succeed in the job application process.”

This pilot hopes to uncover ways to attract more Disabled applicants, aligning with WGU’s mission to transform lives by creating pathways to opportunity, and its promise to create meaningful, diverse, inclusive, and rewarding work experiences.

“In 2023, the average annual employment rate for people with disabilities was only 22.5 percent, compared to 65.8 percent for people without disabilities,” said Jason Levin, executive director of WGU Labs. “Through our investment with Making Space and other initiatives to support people furthest from opportunity, WGU Labs aims to build a future where all individuals have equitable access to educational and career success”

Making Space represents the 27th investment for the Accelerator at WGU Labs since its inception in 2019. To learn more about the Accelerator and its partners, visit https://wgulabs.org/accelerator/.

About Making Space

Making Space is a talent acquisition and learning experience platform that enables companies to train, access, and retain pre-qualified Disabled talent. Its mission is to create meaningful careers for Disabled people and provide the necessary resources for them to become influential leaders. Making Space offers accessible skill-based learning for talent sourcing, career advancement and mobility, boosting productivity and delivering clear ROI for employers. Their model improves key metrics like time-to-hire, quality of hire, retention rates, and employee performance. Learn more at making-space.com or follow them on LinkedIn or Instagram.

About WGU Labs

WGU Labs is the nonprofit EdTech consulting, incubation, research, and design arm of Western Governors University, where our mission is to identify and support scalable solutions that address the biggest challenges in education today.

The Accelerator at WGU Labs provides research, market development, and product enhancement services to early-stage education businesses. Through these services, as well as financial investments, the Accelerator advances the scale and impact of education companies that share its mission to increase student access, lower student costs, and improve student outcomes. Learn more at wgulabs.org or follow us on LinkedIn.

