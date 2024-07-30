ASUS Announces Availability of the AI-Powered Zenbook S 16

KEY POINTS



A fusion of art and technology: Functional aesthetics uses Ceraluminum™ and CNC milling to create 1.1 cm ultrathin chassis and unique geometric grille design

Functional aesthetics uses Ceraluminum™ and CNC milling to create 1.1 cm ultrathin chassis and unique geometric grille design Zenbook does more: Latest AI-enabled AMD Ryzen™ CPU with advanced cooling; Copilot key; massive seamless 16:10 touchpad with smart gestures

Latest AI-enabled AMD Ryzen™ CPU with advanced cooling; Copilot key; massive seamless 16:10 touchpad with smart gestures Immersive audiovisuals: 16" 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display and unprecedented 6-speaker audio system deliver a true theater experience

16" 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display and unprecedented 6-speaker audio system deliver a true theater experience Quiet and secure: Efficient distraction-free performance with <25 dB ambient cooling; Microsoft Pluton security, convenient face login and Windows passkeys





TORONTO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announces the availability of the all-new Zenbook S 16 (UM5606), the first ultrathin 16-inch new-era ASUS AI PC, which combines performance with sophistication. Zenbook S 16 is now available starting from CA$2,199, in exclusivity on the ASUS Store and Best Buy.

The premium Zenbook S 16 has a new functional aesthetic and has been completely redesigned from the inside out. The chassis incorporates our exquisite new Ceraluminum™1, a high-tech ceramic hybrid material in a range of nature-inspired colors. This industry-first innovation boasts unparalleled strength, defying scratches and wear with ease.

A fusion of art and technology

Newly designed with a functional aesthetic, Zenbook S 16 incorporates our new Ceraluminum™ material, providing the characteristics of hardness while completing the ultra-slim design and withstand the test of time. We spent four years fine-tuning the colors, texture and hardness of this innovative material, and the results speak for themselves.

Leveraging cutting-edge CNC technology, Zenbook S 16 manages to achieve a remarkable thickness of just 1.1 cm while housing a comprehensive array of leading-edge components, including an advanced vapor-chamber cooling system. Zenbook S 16 is the only laptop combining such sleekness and functionality. Moreover, Zenbook S 16 is the thinnest and most compact2 16-inch laptop, reinforcing our dedication to delivering top-notch performance without sacrificing portability. As well as helping achieve the ultrathin design, CNC machining is also used to create the exclusive geometric grille design above the keyboard, and also to cut the extra-large touchpad area.

Powerful and intuitive

Zenbook S 16 does more for its users, offering next-generation AI capabilities in an ultrathin form factor. It's equipped with the latest 12-core AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, along with 32 GB of fast RAM and 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD. The processor boasts a TDP of up to 28 watts and features a built-in Ryzen AI engine that delivers up to 50 TOPS of power-efficient performance for modern AI applications, helping the high-capacity 78 Wh battery to deliver all-day autonomy.

Zenbook S 16 focuses on providing an effortless, intuitive and friction-free user experience. There's a dedicated Windows Copilot key on the ASUS ErgoSense keyboard, which allows users to call up Windows AI assistance in just a second with one press. The 40%-larger ultra-smooth touchpad matches the screen's 16:10 'golden ratio' aspect ratio for intuitive control, and the extra area increases comfort and makes the use of smart gestures easier, so users can seamlessly perform tasks such as adjusting the audio volume, screen brightness quickly for frictionless video viewing.

For easy on-the-go device connections, the ultra-compact Zenbook S 16 boasts a full set of I/O ports, including two USB4 Type-C®, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI® 2.1, an SD card reader, and an audio combo jack. WiFi 7 with ASUS WiFi Master Premium certification ensures the fastest, most reliable connections everywhere.

Immersive audiovisuals

Immersive, lifelike visuals are provided by the big, bright and clear 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display, which is Pantone Validated® and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified for outstanding color and HDR performance. For a true cinematic experience Zenbook S 16 includes a powerful six-speaker Harman Kardon-certified audio system, that deliver full-range multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos® sound.

Quiet and secure

Particular care has been taken to reduce noise in Zenbook S 16. The advanced 3D vapor-chamber cooling system with dual Iceblade fans allows an under-25 dB ambient cooling mode, as well as automatically adjusting to enable the full 28 W TDP performance when demanded. An attractively designed geometric grille above the keyboard maximizes airflow while minimizing the risk of dust or dirt ingress.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS Zenbook S 16 is now available starting from July 30th, in exclusivity on the ASUS Store and Best Buy for CA$2,199.

The Zenbook S 16 boasts the latest 12-core AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, 32 GB LPDDR5x 7500 MHz RAM, 1 TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD, and a stunning 120 Hz, 3K OLED touchscreen panel for CA$2,199.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

PRESS CONTACTS

Media Relations

ASUS Canada

media.ca@asus.com Redoine Taoussi

Public Relations Manager

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Zenbook S 16 Product Page: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-s-16-um5606/

Best Buy: https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/product/asus-zenbook-s-16-16-oled-touchscreen-laptop-zumaia-gray-amd-ryzen-ai-9-hx-370-1tb-ssd-32gb-ram-amd-radeon-890m-window-11/18171802

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube : https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter) : https://www.x.com/asus

SPECIFICATIONS 3

ASUS ZenBook S 16 (UM5606WA-BB91T-CB) CPU 12-core AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor Display 16" 16:10 3K (2880 x 1800) Touch, ASUS Lumina OLED NanoEdge display with 90% screen-to-body ratio, up to 550 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification, 120 Hz refresh rate Operating system Windows 11 Home Graphics AMD Radeon™ 890M graphics Main memory 32 GB LPDDR5x 7500 MHz RAM Storage 1 TB PCIe® Gen 4 SSD Connectivity WiFi 7 (802.11be)



Up to Bluetooth® 5.4 Camera AiSense FHD IR camera w/ ACS I/O ports 2 x USB 4.0 Type-C®



1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS



1 x Audio Jack



1 x Standard SD card reader (USH-II) Touchpad Enlarged touchpad (150.3 x 99.5 mm) with Smart Gesture support Audio 6 built-in speakers



Smart amplifier technology



3 built-in microphones



Harman Kardon certified



Dolby Atmos® certified Battery 78 Wh AC adapter 65 W adapter



Adapter Output: 5V~20V, 65 W



Adapter Input: 100~240 V AC, 50 / 60 Hz universal Dimensions 353.6 x 243 x 11 mm Weight 1.5 kg4





About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.

FORTUNE and FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license

1 Ceraluminum is used on outer lid only.

2 Refers to overall device volume.

3 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

4 Weight may vary according to specifications.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a554fa0-b836-49a7-ba35-7f5991525fc2