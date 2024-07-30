Inverted Investments Partners with Cyvers to Revolutionize Web3 Security

Miami, FL, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inverted Investments, a leader in decentralized exchange technology, has announced a strategic partnership with Cyvers, the industry leader in proactive Web3 security. This collaboration aims to enhance the safety and reliability of digital asset transactions within the cryptocurrency community.

In this partnership, Cyvers will implement its advanced security solutions across INFI CDEX and INFI Multichain, setting new standards for security in the crypto industry. Cyvers' flagship security suite, including VigiLens, will ensure comprehensive coverage and continuous monitoring for INFI CDEX. This initiative aims to enhance transaction safety, protect user data, and strengthen trust within the INFI ecosystem. The implementation is expected to safeguard INFI CDEX from potential cyber threats, improve platform performance, and reinforce its resilience and efficiency.

CEO Odon Oszkar Horvath of Inverted Investments / INFI MultiChain stated, "Our partnership with Cyvers emphasizes our dedication to enhancing security standards in cryptocurrency investments and transactions. Inverted Investments' ©SbSe Protocol is already addressing critical industry gaps by connecting real-world enterprises with blockchain networks. Through this strategic alliance, we aim to set new benchmarks in Web3 security."

Deddy Lavid, CEO and Co-founder of Cyvers, added, "Realizing that audits and fortune are insufficient, more projects are turning to comprehensive, real-time monitoring systems to safeguard their funds. Inverted Investments is ahead of the curve, choosing Cyvers to provide 24/7 security coverage and protect their assets right from the beginning. We are humbled by their faith in our solutions."

Benefits for the Web3 Community

The partnership between Cyvers and Inverted Investments offers significant benefits to stakeholders:

Timely Security Insights: Cyvers will provide early alerts and insights, allowing users of Inverted Investments to receive real-time information on security incidents and trends. This is crucial in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.

Enhanced Platform Security: Strengthening Inverted Investments' security architecture will promote safer and more reliable infrastructure across the INFI Multichain ecosystem, fostering user and developer confidence.

Community Empowerment: Cyvers and Inverted Investments are committed to empowering the community through joint webinars, Q&A sessions, and interactive platforms. These initiatives create space for dialogue among experts and enthusiasts, shaping the future of cryptocurrency security.

About Inverted Investments:

Inverted Investments is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency sector with the INFI MultiChain CDEX, a cutting-edge digital trading platform regulated by the proprietary ©SbSe Protocol. Centered around INFI holders who drive innovative projects within the ecosystem, INFI

is the internal currency supporting the entire framework. By introducing a new digital payment infrastructure rooted in the innovative WEB4 concept, Inverted Investments aims to redefine the financial sector. Visit www.invertedinvestment.com for more information.

About Cyvers:

Cyvers leads the Web3 security landscape, assisting companies across the entire Web3 spectrum in protecting their assets from hacks, scams, and frauds.

Its comprehensive security suite includes real-time proactive monitoring, detection, and prevention, all powered by proprietary AI models. Additionally, Cyvers provides pre-transaction threat insights to help companies stay safe and compliant.



Contact

Inverted investement :

CEO : Odon Ozark, support@infimultichain.com

https://infimultichain.com/ico

PR : COGYA

Madhur Kotoky, hello@cogya.com

Cyvers :

Michael Pearl, michael.p@cyvers.ai

