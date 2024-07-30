A21 Releases 2023 Global and Regional Impact Reports on World Day Against Trafficking

DALLAS, TX, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of World Day Against Trafficking, A21, a leading global anti-human trafficking NGO, proudly releases its 2023 Global and Regional Impact Reports , showcasing significant progress in the fight against human trafficking and exploitation. This year's achievements highlight the vital role partnerships play in advancing the fight against human trafficking through implementing proven strategies for prevention, intervention, aftercare services, and access to justice.

A21's success in combating human trafficking is powered by strong partnerships with governments, the private sector, and NGOs across 20 countries. In 2023, A21 collaborated with law enforcement, social welfare, education, labor, health ministries, healthcare organizations, transportation companies, schools, universities, businesses, and NGOs.

The 2023 Global Impact Report highlights A21's achievements, including providing key support in the dismantling of international sex trafficking syndicates in Greece, raising awareness leading to the identification and extraction of child victims of forced labor in India, and the self-disclosure of online child sexual exploitation in the United States and Cambodia. Additionally, A21 facilitated restorative foster care for exploited children in Cambodia in partnership with other NGOs, and assisted in securing numerous prosecutions of traffickers around the world.

In recent years, A21 observed a new trend of false job recruitment into online scamming centers, impacting over 60 survivors from seven countries in 2023 who were forced into cybercrimes, including fraudulent investments and cryptocurrency fraud. A21, alongside governments and NGOs, provided these survivors with basic essentials, emergency accommodation, mental health support, and access to A21 Life Programs, such as Job Readiness, to aid their reintegration.

"We firmly believe that ending modern-day slavery hinges on our capacity to collaborate across government entities, industries and borders," said Mi Yung Park, Director of Government Relations for A21. "The breadth and depth of our partnerships are directly linked to the incredible progress we continue to make as we fight this heinous crime together."

Regional Highlights

In addition to global achievements, A21 is pleased to highlight significant milestones from specific regions that saw a particularly impactful year in 2023:

Greece:

A21’s 1109 Hotline supported four successful large-scale law enforcement operations

Over 70 trafficking victims recovered

41.7% increase in contacts to the hotline and a 104% rise in new survivors entering A21’s Aftercare Program

For the first time, a hotline tip from a concerned citizen—along with assistance from A21 Spain—led to the dismantling of an international trafficking syndicate and the recovery of 52 Latin American women

Offered services to all 30 potential victims of a rare trafficking and exploitation ring involving illegal egg trade and surrogacy

United States:

Supported 105 survivors through A21’s Aftercare Program

Facilitated 14 domestic relocations

Launched K-12 Human Trafficking Education Curriculum in Florida, Michigan, and Texas, leading to the arrest of a perpetrator after a teenager immediately self-reported online sexual exploitation

after a teenager immediately self-reported online sexual exploitation Introduced a Counter-Trafficking Toolkit for frontline professionals most likely to encounter a potential victim in their daily work, including law enforcement, transportation, healthcare and hospitality services

Thailand:

Assisted 39 survivors through A21’s Legal Assistance Program

Conducted a groundbreaking five-day forensic interview training in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations and OAG Human Trafficking Litigation Department to continue education for 26 local and national Thai professionals already engaged in child protection

Expanded the Child Advocacy Center with advanced forensic interviewing technology, workspaces, and a counseling room, resulting in increased case referrals and support for child exploitation investigations

Received the prestigious ‘Outstanding Agency in the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Award’ from the Prime Minister’s Office

Learn more about our programs and hotlines across the USA, Bulgaria, Greece, Cambodia, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom at A21.org/ImpactReport .

On World Day Against Trafficking, A21 calls upon individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide to join the fight against human trafficking. Prevention starts with education—visit A21.org to learn more and make a difference.

About A21:

A21 is a global nonprofit organization determined to eradicate human trafficking through prevention, intervention, and aftercare. With programs currently operating across over 20 countries worldwide, A21 is a global anti-human trafficking organization dedicated to abolishing slavery everywhere, forever. Through partnerships and the efforts of supporters all over the globe, A21 believes slavery can be prevented, victims can be identified and assisted, perpetrators can be brought to justice, and millions of survivors can step into a life of independence. A21.org

