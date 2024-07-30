Landstar System Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $1.225B and Earnings Per Share of $1.48 and Announces 9% Increase to Quarterly Dividend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) today reported basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.48 in the 2024 second quarter on revenue of $1.225 billion. “The Landstar network of independent business owners performed admirably in a challenging freight transportation environment,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Lonegro. “During the second quarter, we were encouraged to see our first sequential quarter-to-quarter revenue increase since the 2022 second quarter. Revenue in the 2024 second quarter grew 5% sequentially following seven quarters of sequential revenue declines. As we look to build on that momentum, we continue to invest in leading-edge technology and new trailing equipment. We are particularly proud of the efforts of the thousands of BCOs, agents and employees in our network, who work each day to improve our safety performance and deliver great service to our customers.”

Landstar continues to return meaningful amounts of capital to stockholders through the Company’s stock purchase program and dividends. During the 2024 second quarter, Landstar purchased approximately 316,000 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $57.0 million. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 2,684,000 shares of the Company’s common stock under its longstanding share purchase program. Landstar also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share payable on September 10, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2024. This quarterly dividend includes a $0.03 per share increase, or 9%, over the amount of the Company’s regular quarterly dividend declared following each of the prior four quarters.

 2Q 2024
 2Q 2023
Revenue$1,225,005  $1,373,857 
Gross profit$119,996  $139,706 
Variable contribution$175,131  $198,182 
Operating income$68,059  $87,950 
Basic and diluted earnings per share$1.48  $1.85 
        
(1)   Dollars above in thousands, except per share amounts
(2)   Please refer to the Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution included below
 

Total revenue was $1,225 million in the 2024 second quarter, compared to $1,374 million in the 2023 second quarter. Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2024 second quarter was $1,106 million, or 90% of revenue, compared to $1,247 million, or 91% of revenue, in the 2023 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2024 second quarter was $619 million, compared to $703 million in the 2023 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2024 second quarter was $381 million, compared to $395 million in the 2023 second quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2024 second quarter was $78 million, compared to $118 million in the 2023 second quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $94 million, or 8% of revenue, in the 2024 second quarter, compared to $101 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2023 second quarter.

The number of loads hauled via truck declined 8.9% in the 2024 second quarter as compared to the 2023 second quarter, at the low end of the Company’s guidance included in its 2024 first quarter earnings release slide presentation, dated April 25, 2024. Truck revenue per load declined 2.6% in the 2024 second quarter as compared to the 2023 second quarter, slightly below the mid-point of the Company’s previously provided guidance.

Gross profit in the 2024 second quarter was $120 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2024 second quarter was $175 million. Gross profit in the 2023 second quarter was $140 million and variable contribution in the 2023 second quarter was $198 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2024 and 2023 second quarters and year-to-date periods are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

The Company’s balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short-term investments of approximately $504 million as of June 29, 2024. Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity was 22%, and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 20%. 

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call this evening at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit www.investor.landstar.com; click on “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call.” A slide presentation to accompany the webcast presentation is also available on Landstar’s investor relations website at https://investor.landstar.com/.

About Landstar:
Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:
The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2023 fiscal year; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2023 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

 
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
          
          
   Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended
   June 29, July 1, June 29, July 1,
   2024 2023 2024 2023
          
Revenue$2,396,048  $2,809,532  $1,225,005  $1,373,857 
Investment income 7,066   3,852   3,654   2,484 
          
Costs and expenses:       
 Purchased transportation 1,855,579   2,154,491   950,058   1,053,197 
 Commissions to agents 197,098   248,153   99,816   122,478 
 Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions 28,994   25,840   14,135   13,462 
 Insurance and claims 53,432   57,431   27,164   29,784 
 Selling, general and administrative 111,361   108,096   54,939   54,529 
 Depreciation and amortization 28,630   30,139   14,488   14,941 
          
  Total costs and expenses 2,275,094   2,624,150   1,160,600   1,288,391 
          
Operating income 128,020   189,234   68,059   87,950 
Interest and debt (income) expense (3,286)  (1,033)  (1,675)  (307)
          
Income before income taxes 131,306   190,267   69,734   88,257 
Income taxes 31,586   45,513   17,110   21,698 
          
Net income$99,720  $144,754  $52,624  $66,559 
          
Basic and diluted earnings per share$2.79  $4.03  $1.48  $1.85 
          
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 35,702,000   35,962,000   35,654,000   35,941,000 
          
Dividends per common share$0.66  $0.60  $0.33  $0.30 
          


 
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
       
       
    June 29, December 30,
    2024 2023
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
 Cash and cash equivalents$438,062  $481,043 
 Short-term investments 65,959   59,661 
 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance   
  of $11,697 and $11,738 724,479   743,762 
 Other receivables, including advances to independent   
  contractors, less allowance of $15,974 and $14,010 42,117   43,339 
 Other current assets 44,568   24,936 
  Total current assets 1,315,185   1,352,741 
       
Operating property, less accumulated depreciation   
   and amortization of $449,364 and $436,682 285,995   284,300 
Goodwill 41,607   42,275 
Other assets 112,417   122,530 
Total assets$1,755,204  $1,801,846 
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
 Cash overdraft$58,358  $61,541 
 Accounts payable 401,535   395,980 
 Current maturities of long-term debt 27,980   27,876 
 Insurance claims 42,677   41,825 
 Dividends payable -   71,433 
 Other current liabilities 75,168   76,569 
  Total current liabilities 605,718   675,224 
       
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 45,397   43,264 
Insurance claims 59,862   58,922 
Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 43,415   40,513 
       
Shareholders' equity:   
 Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000   
  shares, issued 68,553,927 and 68,497,324 686   685 
 Additional paid-in capital 256,084   254,642 
 Retained earnings 2,859,786   2,783,645 
 Cost of 33,102,276 and 32,780,651 shares of common   
  stock in treasury (2,106,266)  (2,048,184)
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,478)  (6,865)
  Total shareholders' equity 1,000,812   983,923 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,755,204  $1,801,846 
       



 
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
            
            
    Twenty-Six Weeks Ended  Thirteen Weeks Ended
    June 29, July 1,  June 29, July 1,
    2024 2023  2024 2023
Revenue generated through (in thousands):        
            
 Truck transportation        
  Truckload:        
   Van equipment$1,247,244  $1,458,124   $618,940  $703,041 
   Unsided/platform equipment 723,995   772,336    380,950   394,772 
  Less-than-truckload 53,707   62,673    28,090   31,115 
  Other truck transportation(1) 149,675   277,520    77,709   118,017 
   Total truck transportation 2,174,621   2,570,653    1,105,689   1,246,945 
 Rail intermodal 45,002   50,889    22,307   25,232 
 Ocean and air cargo carriers 125,380   136,534    71,306   75,441 
 Other(2) 51,045   51,456    25,703   26,239 
    $2,396,048  $2,809,532   $1,225,005  $1,373,857 
            
 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(3)        
  included in total truck transportation$918,071  $1,034,881   $465,510  $515,355 
            
Number of loads:        
            
 Truck transportation        
  Truckload:        
   Van equipment 599,973   655,036    300,959   323,082 
   Unsided/platform equipment 244,407   263,185    126,460   135,613 
  Less-than-truckload 82,850   93,066    42,617   46,874 
  Other truck transportation(1) 71,440   110,373    37,914   52,311 
   Total truck transportation 998,670   1,121,660    507,950   557,880 
 Rail intermodal 14,380   15,390    7,230   7,630 
 Ocean and air cargo carriers 17,240   16,750    8,520   8,310 
     1,030,290   1,153,800    523,700   573,820 
            
 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(3)        
  included in total truck transportation 422,300   463,910    213,560   231,360 
            
Revenue per load:        
            
 Truck transportation        
  Truckload:        
   Van equipment$2,079  $2,226   $2,057  $2,176 
   Unsided/platform equipment 2,962   2,935    3,012   2,911 
  Less-than-truckload 648   673    659   664 
  Other truck transportation(1) 2,095   2,514    2,050   2,256 
   Total truck transportation 2,178   2,292    2,177   2,235 
 Rail intermodal 3,129   3,307    3,085   3,307 
 Ocean and air cargo carriers 7,273   8,151    8,369   9,078 
            
 Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(3)$2,174  $2,231   $2,180  $2,228 
            
Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue):        
            
 Truck capacity providers:        
  BCO Independent Contractors(3) 38%  37%   38%  38%
  Truck Brokerage Carriers 52%  55%   52%  53%
 Rail intermodal 2%  2%   2%  2%
 Ocean and air cargo carriers 5%  5%   6%  5%
 Other
 2%  2%   2%  2%
            
            
         June 29, July 1,
         2024 2023
Truck Capacity Providers        
            
 BCO Independent Contractors(3)      8,385   9,748 
 Truck Brokerage Carriers:        
  Approved and active(4)      45,382   58,303 
  Other approved      25,450   29,503 
          70,832   87,806 
 Total available truck capacity providers      79,217   97,554 
            
 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors(3)      9,180   10,548 
            
            
(1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee.
            
(2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro.
            
(3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements.
            
(4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.
            


 
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
          
          
   Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended
   June 29, July 1, June 29, July 1,
   2024 2023 2024 2023
          
Revenue$2,396,048  $2,809,532  $1,225,005  $1,373,857 
          
Costs of revenue:       
  Purchased transportation 1,855,579   2,154,491   950,058   1,053,197 
  Commissions to agents 197,098   248,153   99,816   122,478 
          
 Variable costs of revenue 2,052,677   2,402,644   1,049,874   1,175,675 
          
  Trailing equipment depreciation 13,834   16,519   6,937   8,150 
  Information technology costs (1) 11,986   13,493   6,182   6,742 
  Insurance-related costs (2) 54,659   58,382   27,881   30,122 
  Other operating costs 28,994   25,840   14,135   13,462 
          
 Other costs of revenue 109,473   114,234   55,135   58,476 
          
 Total costs of revenue 2,162,150   2,516,878   1,105,009   1,234,151 
          
Gross profit$233,898  $292,654  $119,996  $139,706 
          
Gross profit margin 9.8%  10.4%  9.8%  10.2%
          
 Plus: other costs of revenue 109,473   114,234   55,135   58,476 
          
Variable contribution$343,371  $406,888  $175,131  $198,182 
          
Variable contribution margin 14.3%  14.5%  14.3%  14.4%
          
(1) Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company’s independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
          
(2) Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.
          
 

            











        

            

            
