Triumph Financial Appoints Mitchell Lee as Chief Risk & Compliance Officer

DALLAS, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mitchell Lee as chief risk and compliance officer. In his new role, Lee will be responsible for providing strategic oversight of the company’s enterprise risk and compliance efforts. This includes driving the ongoing development of a comprehensive enterprise risk management framework across all divisions of Triumph Financial including TriumphPay, Triumph and TBK Bank.



Reporting directly to Ed Schreyer, Triumph Financial's executive vice president and chief operating officer, Lee will oversee the enterprise risk and compliance teams. His responsibilities will include ensuring adherence to legal and regulatory requirements and integrating risk management concepts into the company's strategic planning.

Schreyer stated, "With extensive experience in managing risk, compliance, and regulatory affairs at the intersection of financial services and technology, Mitchell brings a wealth of knowledge that aligns with our strategic goals. His leadership at Synctera and the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco has equipped him with a unique perspective on the evolving fintech landscape, making him an ideal fit for Triumph Financial's vision of driving innovation for the future and ensuring regulatory excellence."

Prior to joining Triumph Financial, Mitchell served as the chief risk and compliance officer at Synctera, a Banking-as-a-Service company that connects banks with embedded finance companies and fintech startups. He oversaw the company's risk management and compliance programs in this role. Before his time at Synctera, Mitchell was the director of fintech at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. In this position, he worked closely with regulators and policymakers on emerging financial technologies including cryptocurrency, marketplace lending, and Banking-as-a-Service. Mitchell currently serves as a board member at the 1990 Institute, a nonprofit organization that focuses on educational programming and championing the fair and equitable treatment of Asian Americans.

Lee commented, "I was attracted to Triumph Financial because it is not just another bank or payments company. It offers a forward-thinking approach, strong leadership, and dedication to the trucking and financial services industry. I'm thrilled to be part of the team and to use my fintech and regulatory expertise to further develop innovative financial solutions that will improve our customers' connections, reduce risk, and support the trucking community."

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) is a financial holding company focused on payments, factoring and banking. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its diversified portfolio of brands includes TriumphPay, Triumph and TBK Bank.

Source: Triumph Financial, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Luke Wyse

Triumph Financial, Inc.

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

lwyse@tfin.com

Media Contact:

Amanda Tavackoli

Triumph Financial, Inc.

Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication

atavackoli@tfin.com