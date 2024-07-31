Global Garlic Market Size To Worth USD 35.74 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.15%

New York, United States , July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Garlic Market Size is to Grow from USD 21.64 Billion in 2023 to USD 35.74 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.15% during the projected period.

Garlic is the edible bulb of a plant that is in the Amaryllidaceae family. People in many different nations have historically used it for medical purposes. It is most commonly used as a dietary supplement to treat problems of the heart and blood vessels, including high blood pressure and cholesterol. It's important to remember that both mainstream and alternative medicine respect garlic for its healing and medicinal properties. Garlic can be consumed raw, as fresh leaves or dried cloves, or it can be processed to make an oil, extract, or powder. The increased customer demand for healthy convenience foods that retain flavor and taste without compromising shelf stability is what is propelling the garlic market's rise. One of the key factors driving the market's rise is the increasing awareness of garlic's health benefits. Garlic is a common ingredient in kitchens all around the world, valued for both its unique flavor and several health advantages. Allicin, an active ingredient with strong antibacterial and antioxidant qualities, is also present in high concentrations in garlic. However, changes in supply and demand can cause prices for garlic to fluctuate, which can be harmful to growers as well as consumers.

Browse key industry insights spread across 189 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Garlic Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Hard-Neck, and Soft-Neck), By Application (Food Processing, Culinary Use, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Retail, and Wholesale Markets), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The hard-neck segment is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Based on product type, the global garlic market is divided into hard-neck and soft-neck. Among these, the hard-neck segment is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Hard-neck garlic is more flavourful, tasty, and "garlicky" than soft-neck garlic. They also require fewer cloves for cooking because of their bigger size. Hard-neck strains of garlic resemble the original heirloom kinds more. The fact that hard-neck garlic is healthier is the finest part! Allicin, a sulfur-containing compound found in garlic, provides a host of health benefits, including antimicrobial, antioxidant, antiviral, antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-cancer effects. Hard-neck garlic has three times the amount of allicin as soft-neck varieties.

The pharmaceuticals and cosmetics segment are going to have the largest market shares.

Based on the application, the global garlic market is divided into food processing, culinary use, and pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Among these, the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics segment are going to have the largest market shares. The pharmaceutical sector emphasizes the beneficial effects of garlic on health, taking advantage of its antibacterial, antioxidant, and antihypertensive properties to make supplements and natural remedies. The target audience for this market niche is people seeking alternative and holistic medical care. Additionally, cosmetics, which benefit from the antibacterial, antifungal, and rejuvenating properties of the plant, are a prime example of how garlic extracts are used in skincare and hair care products.

The retail store is holding the biggest market share over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global garlic market is classified into retail stores, online retail, and wholesale markets. Among these, the retail store is holding the biggest market share over the forecast period. Retail businesses that ensure garlic's availability and accessibility, such grocers, supermarkets, and specialized food stores, are crucial in providing normal consumers with direct access to the vegetable. This part emphasizes the widespread and customary use of garlic in residences and small businesses. The growing online marketplace where consumers may purchase garlic through food delivery services and e-commerce platforms is referred to as the online retail subsegment.

Asia-Pacific region is holding the biggest share of the global garlic market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is holding the biggest share of the global garlic market over the forecast period. This is because other countries in the region have the ideal growth range for garlic. Garlic is considered the most important crop in many Asian countries and is a staple of many cultures. China is the global leader in garlic exports. All of these reasons are contributing to the growth of the garlic market. Garlic is an essential ingredient in conventional ayurveda treatment due to its numerous medicinal properties. Government initiatives that support the country's economic growth further amplify these advantages.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the garlic market during the projected timeframe. In North America, a significant amount of the market for garlic is driven by its therapeutic use. Garlic is well known for its health benefits, which include potential cardiovascular benefits and antioxidant properties. It is widely used in home remedies, dietary supplements, and herbal medicines. Growing consumer interest in natural health goods, such as garlic, has led to a rise in demand for these products in the area.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the garlic market include The Garlic Company, LLC, Garlic King, South West Garlic Farm, Italian Rose Garlic Products, LLC, McFadden Family Vineyard & Farm, Christopher Ranch, Bowles Farming Company, White Lion Foods, Galvez Semillas SL, Business International Garlic SL, Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co., Ltd, Filaree Garlic Farm, Valley Garlic, The Garlic Farm, and Other key companies.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Roasted Garlic & Herbs is the newest flavor of cream cheese offered by dairy-free cheese company Daiya. It is made with real roasted garlic chunks, herbs, and creamy coconut cream. It was the newest and most improved plant-based cream cheese in their lineup.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global garlic market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Garlic Market, By Product Type

Hard Neck

Soft Neck

Global Garlic Market, By Application

Food Processing

Culinary Use

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Global Garlic Market, By Distribution Channels

Retail Stores

Online Retail

Wholesale Markets

Global Garlic Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



