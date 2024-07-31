Global Car Sharing Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Infrastructure Availability, Awareness Programs, and Collaboration Critical for the Success of Car Sharing Programs

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Sharing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Car Sharing is estimated at US$3.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the car sharing market is driven by several factors. The global car sharing market has thrived by leveraging the escalating costs and logistical challenges associated with car ownership, especially in densely populated urban centers. The increasing urbanization and associated challenges such as traffic congestion and parking shortages are pushing more people towards car-sharing services as a practical alternative to car ownership. Economic factors, including the high costs of purchasing, maintaining, and insuring a private vehicle, make car sharing an attractive option, especially for younger generations who prioritize experiences over ownership.



Environmental concerns and the push for sustainable urban mobility solutions are also significant drivers, as car sharing helps reduce the overall number of vehicles on the road and lowers carbon emissions. Additionally, government policies and incentives promoting shared mobility and the development of smart city initiatives are encouraging the expansion of car-sharing services.

These factors, combined with continuous technological advancements and changing consumer preferences, are propelling the robust growth of the car sharing market, making it a vital component of modern urban transportation systems.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Car Sharing Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Car Sharing Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Free Floating Car Sharing Model segment, which is expected to reach US$3.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.3%. The Station-Based Car Sharing Model segment is also set to grow at 16.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $806.7 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 23.8% CAGR to reach $2.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Avis Budget Group Inc., Cambio Mobility Service GmbH & Co. KG, Communauto Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 372 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Impact of Remote Working during Pandemic on Vehicle Utilization

Impact of COVID-19 on the Car Sharing Industry

Competitive Scenario

Car Rental Companies Lean Towards Sharing Mobility Services

Select Innovations & Advancements

Car Sharing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Car Sharing Services Gain from Technological Advancements

Infrastructure Availability, Awareness Programs, and Collaboration Critical for the Success of Car Sharing Programs

Regional Analysis

Car Sharing: Transforming Urban Mobility

Comparative Analysis of Car Sharing and Car Ownership Environmental Impacts

Insourcing within the Car Sharing Sector

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Influencer Market Insights

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Falling Growth in New Car Sales Shifts OEM Focus to New Revenue Streams

Global Automobile Production in Million Units for the Period 2008-2023

Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth

Smartphones & Mobile Apps Widen Scope & Span of Car Sharing Business

Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025

Increasing Implementation of GPS & Telematics

5G to Accelerate the Role of Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Sector

Subscription Packages: The New Marketing Approach

Peer-to-Peer Ridehailing Drives Momentum in Car Sharing Volumes

Evolution and Impact of Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing

Increasing Emissions Regulations Drive PEER-TO-PEER (P2P) Car Sharing Market

Car Sharing Attracts New Groups of Enterprises

Micromobility: A Fast Emerging 'Muscular' Competitor for Car Sharing

Why the Auto Industry Needs to Urgently Move Towards Green Mobility? The Answer Lies in its Carbon Footprint

With Transport Emissions Continuing to Increase At a Rate Much Faster Than GDP Growth, Pressure Builds for Charting a Roadmap for Cleaner Air

EVs's Multi-Pronged Strategic Move to De-Carbonization

Electric Vehicles Dominate Car Sharing Fleets, Outsourcing Loses Sheen

AI Enables Inventory Optimization

Prominent Trends Painting the Urban Mobility World Green

Trends Poised to Unwind a Bright Future for Mobility

Electric Mobility Enjoys Spotlight with Expansion of Mobility-as-a-Service

Challenges Facing the Electric Mobility Market

Why EV Car sharing is Garnering Attention?

A Peek to Select Car Sharing Initiatives in Major US Cities

Shared Mobility to Emerge as a Game Changer for EV Adoption in the Coming Decade

Autonomous Vehicles Drive the Need for New Solutions for car sharing

Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline

Smart Cities Evolve as a Sustainable Way to Accommodate World's Growing Population

With Population Bursting at its Seams, Smart Cities Emerge as the Future of Sustainable Ecofriendly Living

Smart City Technologies & Applications in Smart Transportation Industry

Investment in Smart City Technology Startups a Prudent Decision amid Pandemic

Smart Mobility & Intelligent Transportation Gain Investments

Unprecedented Rise of Connected Cars as the Future of Driving to Benefit the Development of Smart Cities

Transformative Mobility: Car-Sharing as a Catalyst for Urban Well-being

Navigating Challenges in the Car-Sharing Ecosystem

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 79 Featured)

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Cambio Mobility Service GmbH & Co. KG

Communauto Inc.

Ekar Car Rental LLC (UAE)

Enterprise Holdings Inc. (Enterprise Mobility)

Getaround Inc.

Goldbell Engineering Pte. Ltd.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Sixt SE

Stellantis NV

Turo Inc.

Share Now GmbH

Socar Mobility Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Zipcar, Inc.

ZoomcarT Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bcf778

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment