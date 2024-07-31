ALX Oncology to Host Investor Call and Webcast to Share Topline Data Results From ASPEN-06 Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Evorpacept for the Treatment of Advanced HER2-Positive Gastric Cancer





Conference Call and Webcast Today at 4:30 PM EDT





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), an immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 immune checkpoint pathway, announced that the Company will host an investor conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM EDT to share topline data results from the Phase 2 ASPEN-06 clinical trial evaluating evorpacept for the treatment of advanced HER2-positive gastric cancer.