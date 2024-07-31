Alcoholic Drinks (Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine) in Nigeria: Market Trends, Growth Opportunities and the Competitive Landscape to 2028

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcoholic Drinks in Nigeria" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Poor economic conditions characterised by high inflation and lower purchasing power negatively impacted alcoholic drinks in Nigeria during 2023. Almost all categories saw volume declines except for spirits, which largely consists of economy spirits. Unit prices increased due to higher excise tax and rising import costs for raw materials and finished products, which can be linked to the depreciation of the local currency.

This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2019-2023), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Alcoholic drinks in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

On-trade vs off-trade split

What next for alcoholic drinks?

MARKET BACKGROUND

Legislation

Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age

Drink driving

Advertising

Smoking ban

Opening hours

On-trade establishments

Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2017-2023

TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES

Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2023

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Contraband/parallel trade

Duty free

Cross-border/private imports

KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Outlook

MARKET INDICATORS

Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2018-2023

MARKET DATA

BEER IN NIGERIA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS Beer sales witness volume decline due to rising prices and weak consumer spending Economy lager faces decline even as consumers seek cheaper options Premium lager fairs slightly better in challenging economic conditions

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES Steady growth in beer expected as the economy recovers Flavoured/mixed lager and premium lager to resume strong growth Economy lager should drive overall growth even as mid-priced lager recovers

CATEGORY BACKGROUND Lager price band methodology Lager by Price Band 2023

CATEGORY DATA

WINE IN NIGERIA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS Economic conditions weaken volume sales in the wine category Non-alcoholic wine continues to be the preferred choice in Nigeria On-trade takes the brunt of challenging economic conditions

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES Wine to grow well as economy recovers Economy and standard brands to continue dominating wine volume sales Non-alcoholic wine to underpin category growth

CATEGORY DATA

SPIRITS IN NIGERIA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS Trend towards cheaper alcoholic drinks boosts volume sales Gin and schnapps are the best performing spirits Steep price increases prompt sharp decline in volume sales of premium spirits

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES Spirits to grow well, boosted by growing preference among young consumers New regulations on pack sizes will impact the largest spirit categories Premium brands to resume fast growth

CATEGORY BACKGROUND Vodka, gin, other blended Scotch whisky, dark rum and white rum price band methodology Benchmark Brands 2023

CATEGORY DATA

CIDER/PERRY IN NIGERIA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS Cider/perry sees volume decline due to challenging economic conditions Cider remains a niche category dependent on social occasions Non-alcoholic cider/perry performs well

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES Cider/perry to grow well over the forecast period as economy recovers On trade to perform better than retail as disposable incomes rise Women to boost demand for cider/perry

CATEGORY DATA

RTDS IN NIGERIA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS Sharp decline in volume sales of RTDs Competitive landscape remains largely unchanged On-trade sales slump in 2023

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES Economic recovery to boost RTDs sales over the forecast period Spirit-based RTDs continue to dominate but wine-based RTDs have some growth potential On-trade channel to perform best as economic conditions improve

CATEGORY DATA

