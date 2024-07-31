HRC World PLC: AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS TO 31 MARCH 2024

HRC WORLD PLC

31 July 2024

AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS TO 31 MARCH 2024

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (the “Company”), has approved and subsequently are pleased to present its audited financial results for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The audited financial statements are appended to this announcement and is also available at the Company’s website http://www.hrcplc.co.uk

The Group achieved a modest increase in revenue, reporting US$ 141,000 for the year compared to US$ 138,000 in the previous year. Operational overheads resulted in a pre-tax loss of US$ 220,000, slightly higher than the US$ 207,000 pre-tax loss for the year ending March 31, 2023. This loss reflects pure operational costs, in contrast to previous years where profit was bolstered by the sale of equity and recovery of investment impairments. Despite the current operational expenses, they remain reasonable as we anticipate increased business in the future.

While HRC World Plc continues to provide restaurant management services to our member restaurants, we have also been enhancing the information technology systems used in our operations and developing AI systems to assist restaurants in managing their revenue generation activities. As part of these advancements, the Group has embarked on establishing suitable IT infrastructure that will not only help member restaurants improve their operations but also generate additional income for the Group. Additionally, the Company is exploring business opportunities in the green energy generation sector as a further extension of our data centre initiative.

As announced previously, the Directors are not proposing the payment of a dividend.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

