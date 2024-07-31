Assessment of the e-Commerce Market in Asia, 2024: Strategic Analysis of Douyin, @Cosme, Kurly, Proya, Oi Ocha, Nuo Fan, and Greek Day

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unlocking E-Commerce in Asia and Beyond: Lessons from China, Japan and South Korea" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the e-commerce landscape in China, South Korea and Japan. It highlights the importance of these markets for domestic strategy and international expansion. The report showcases top retailers and focuses on consumer preferences, product expansion and seamless shopping experiences. It also examines the competitive landscape and how small brands can leverage e-commerce post-pandemic. As a leading e-commerce region, this report is vital reading for both regional and global players.

Key Findings



East Asia will continue to lead e-commerce in Asia Pacific

Oftentimes, East Asia (China, Japan and South Korea) is not discussed as having future market potential like other parts of Asia such as Southeast Asia. However, when it comes to e-commerce, East Asia is a powerhouse globally and regionally, large and growing. Studying e-commerce developments in China, Japan and South Korea can guide success there and beyond.

Not everything succeeds in e-commerce

Understanding which products and industries thrive on e-commerce platforms versus those that underperform is pivotal to crafting a successful online business strategy. This is especially crucial as consumers are going back in store as part of their post-pandemic behaviour.

Outperforming retailers disrupt health and beauty e-commerce

Health and beauty industries significantly over-index online and capture a significant share of e-commerce sales of all calculated industries in East Asia. Even though health and beauty e-commerce in East Asia is dominated by the top three retailers, emerging players such as Douyin, @cosme and Kurly have disrupted the market by using unique, well-planned and consumer-centric strategies. These new retailers have achieved significant growth by effectively catering to their target audiences.

Sustaining market leadership through e-commerce

E-commerce has become essential for businesses in the post-pandemic era, reshaping market dynamics significantly. Industry leaders are effectively integrating digital strategies to maintain dominance across both online and offline channels.

Expanding reach and engagement in the digital age

Social commerce presents unprecedented opportunities for product discovery and brand awareness. With billions of users engaging on social media platforms daily, brands can utilise targeted advertising, influencer collaborations and engaging content to reach vast audiences.

Report Scope

The report offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Key Topics Covered

Why East Asia matters

East Asia dominates and will continue to lead e-commerce in Asia Pacific

Convenient shopping experience further enhanced by diversifying fulfilment methods

Re-assess what works and what's next in e-commerce

Health and beauty retail e-commence is well established, over-indexing offline channel

Decoding e-commerce retailer landscape

Retailer landscape sees consolidation, while competitive advantages vary by industry

While health and beauty e-commerce markets are highly concentrated, volatility still exists

Outperforming retailers have emerged in the market with differentiated expansion strategies

Douyin: Synergy among users, influencers and brands revolutionises the shopping journey

@Cosme: Offline store succeed in digitalisation by creating a seamless shopping experience

Kurly: Grocery platform's strategic customer-centric expansion into beauty sector

Lessons from industry leaders and disrupters

Navigating digital dominance through e-commerce

Proya's e-commerce expansion: Driving growth and dominance in China's beauty market

Oi Ocha's e-commerce innovation: Driving growth and sustainability in Japan's RTD tea

E-commerce and social commerce catalysts for small brand growth

Nuo Fan's disruption in China's chocolate market

Greek Day's rise in the South Korean yoghurt market

Unlocking e-commerce growth tomorrow

Recommendations to secure e-commerce growth in Asia

A guide for finding success in e-commerce in East Asia

Evolution of e-commerce in East Asia and beyond

Questions we are asking

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Douyin

@Cosme

Kurly

Proya

Oi Ocha

Nuo Fan

Greek Day

