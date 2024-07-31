Global Drug-Device Combinations Markets, 2021-2023 & 2024-2029: Integrating Homecare Trends, Technology Advancements and Innovative Product Launches Driving Opportunities

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Drug-Device Combinations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report highlights drug-device combinations' current and future market potential and a detailed competitive environment analysis. It covers the regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, emerging technologies and sustainability in drug-device combinations.
A combination product is a composite of two or more distinct products, called constituent parts, that are different product types. Drug-Device combination products are comprised of two or more regulated components that are physically, chemically or otherwise combined or mixed as a "single entity." Two or more separate products that are packaged together in a single package or sold as a unit are referred as "co-packaged" products.
Where drugs, devices, or biological products are packaged separately, which is used to plan or proposed labeling is intended for use only with an approved individually specified drug, device, or biological product where both are required to achieve the intended use, indication, this is often referred to as a "cross-labeled" combination product. These products are regulated under 21 CFR Part 3.2.
The global market for drug-device combination is a rapidly expanding healthcare industry segment, encompassing products that integrate pharmaceutical drugs with medical devices to enhance treatment efficacy and patient convenience. The current report provides a comprehensive introduction and delves into the market for drug-device combinations. It examines market trends of these products, utilizing data from 2021, estimates for 2024 and projections of compound annual growth rates spanning 2024 through 2029 (forecast period) and regional markets of the drug-device combination product market.
Drug-device combinations are used in drug delivery in various disease treatments. Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is another factor driving this market. According to U.S. Census estimates, people aged 65+ will make up nearly a quarter of the U.S. population by 2060. Studies show that nearly 60% (150 million) of Americans have at least one chronic disease, and 45% (100 million) have more than one. It is estimated that by 2023, the number of chronic disease cases will increase to 230 million (42% of the total U.S. population).
The report also covers market projections for 2029 and the market share for key market players. The report informs all market players, potential entrants, government agencies and other interested parties. It covers geographic regions in detail, so companies interested in expanding their geographic reach will also find this study helpful.
Report Includes
- 40 data tables and 43 additional tables
- Overview of the global markets for drug-device combination (DDC) products and biological devices
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, application (disease area), and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, current and emerging technologies, regulations, prospects, product recalls, pipeline products, and the expected impact of macroeconomic factors
- Review of the industry supply chain, using the Porter's Five Forces model, to analyze the micro
- and macro environmental factors prevailing in the marketplace
- Overview of ESG developments and sustainability trends in the industry, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices
- An analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading market players, including Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corp., Stryker, Abbott, and BD
Company Profiles
- 3M
- Abbott
- B. Braun Se
- BD
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Medtronic
- Smith+Nephew
- Stryker
- Terumo Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Insights
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Review
- Product Recalls
- Product Pipeline
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Drivers
- Wide Range of Potential Applications of Combinations Products
- Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Empowering Patients: Integrating Homecare Trends with Drug Delivery Advancements
- Restraints
- Device Reliability and Robustness
- Human Factors Testing
- Drug and Device Integration
- Accommodating Different Volumes
- Challenges
- Biological Safety Challenges in Drug-Device Combinations
- Regulatory Challenges
- Opportunities
- Technology advancements and Innovative Product Launches
- Continuous Growth
- Key Players Focusing on Inorganic Strategies in the Drug-Device Combination Products Market
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Drug-Device Combinations Market by Product Type
- Drug/Biologic-Device Combination Products
- Drug-Biologic Drug-Device Combination Products
- Drug, Device and Biologic Combination Products
- Drug-Device Combinations Market by Application
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Metabolic Disorders
- Respiratory Diseases
- Wound Care
- Oncology
- Orthopedic Conditions
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Drug-Device Combinations Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 5 Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Overview
- AI in Drug-Device Combination
- Nanotechnology
- Computational Models and Simulation
- Human Organs-on-Chips: Revolutionizing Medical Research
- Implantable Drug Delivery Systems
- Wireless Implants
- Smart Drug Delivery Devices for 3D Printing
- Recent Approvals and Launch of Novel Drug-device Combination Products
Chapter 6 ESG Development
- Introduction
- ESG Sustainability in Drug-Device Combinations Market
- ESG Risk Ratings
- WHO Guidelines and Global Initiatives
- Publisher Viewpoint
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Company Share Analysis
- Mergers, Acquisitions and Collaborations
- Strategic Alliances
Chapter 8 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ru1hfn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.