Global Drug-Device Combinations Markets, 2021-2023 & 2024-2029: Integrating Homecare Trends, Technology Advancements and Innovative Product Launches Driving Opportunities

This report highlights drug-device combinations' current and future market potential and a detailed competitive environment analysis. It covers the regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, emerging technologies and sustainability in drug-device combinations.

A combination product is a composite of two or more distinct products, called constituent parts, that are different product types. Drug-Device combination products are comprised of two or more regulated components that are physically, chemically or otherwise combined or mixed as a "single entity." Two or more separate products that are packaged together in a single package or sold as a unit are referred as "co-packaged" products.

Where drugs, devices, or biological products are packaged separately, which is used to plan or proposed labeling is intended for use only with an approved individually specified drug, device, or biological product where both are required to achieve the intended use, indication, this is often referred to as a "cross-labeled" combination product. These products are regulated under 21 CFR Part 3.2.

The global market for drug-device combination is a rapidly expanding healthcare industry segment, encompassing products that integrate pharmaceutical drugs with medical devices to enhance treatment efficacy and patient convenience. The current report provides a comprehensive introduction and delves into the market for drug-device combinations. It examines market trends of these products, utilizing data from 2021, estimates for 2024 and projections of compound annual growth rates spanning 2024 through 2029 (forecast period) and regional markets of the drug-device combination product market.

Drug-device combinations are used in drug delivery in various disease treatments. Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is another factor driving this market. According to U.S. Census estimates, people aged 65+ will make up nearly a quarter of the U.S. population by 2060. Studies show that nearly 60% (150 million) of Americans have at least one chronic disease, and 45% (100 million) have more than one. It is estimated that by 2023, the number of chronic disease cases will increase to 230 million (42% of the total U.S. population).

The report also covers market projections for 2029 and the market share for key market players. The report informs all market players, potential entrants, government agencies and other interested parties. It covers geographic regions in detail, so companies interested in expanding their geographic reach will also find this study helpful.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Insights

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Review

Product Recalls

Product Pipeline

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Drivers

Wide Range of Potential Applications of Combinations Products

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Empowering Patients: Integrating Homecare Trends with Drug Delivery Advancements

Restraints

Device Reliability and Robustness

Human Factors Testing

Drug and Device Integration

Accommodating Different Volumes

Challenges

Biological Safety Challenges in Drug-Device Combinations

Regulatory Challenges

Opportunities

Technology advancements and Innovative Product Launches

Continuous Growth

Key Players Focusing on Inorganic Strategies in the Drug-Device Combination Products Market

Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Drug-Device Combinations Market by Product Type

Drug/Biologic-Device Combination Products

Drug-Biologic Drug-Device Combination Products

Drug, Device and Biologic Combination Products

Drug-Device Combinations Market by Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Respiratory Diseases

Wound Care

Oncology

Orthopedic Conditions

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Drug-Device Combinations Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 5 Emerging Trends and Technologies

Overview

AI in Drug-Device Combination

Nanotechnology

Computational Models and Simulation

Human Organs-on-Chips: Revolutionizing Medical Research

Implantable Drug Delivery Systems

Wireless Implants

Smart Drug Delivery Devices for 3D Printing

Recent Approvals and Launch of Novel Drug-device Combination Products

Chapter 6 ESG Development

Introduction

ESG Sustainability in Drug-Device Combinations Market

ESG Risk Ratings

WHO Guidelines and Global Initiatives

Publisher Viewpoint

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Company Share Analysis

Mergers, Acquisitions and Collaborations

Strategic Alliances

Chapter 8 Appendix

