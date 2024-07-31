US Data Center Construction Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Accelerating at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2028

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Construction Market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The construction market for data centers in the United States is experiencing a significant upswing, with projected expansion of USD 11.99 billion during the span of 2023-2028. A comprehensive industry review emphasizes prevailing market trends and an array of growth drivers catalyzing this development.

Market Dynamics and Segmentation:



A shift towards digital infrastructure is identified as a primary force propelling the market forward, combined with an increasing count of data centers and consolidations amongst key vendors. The surging demand is attributed to the digital transformation journey undertaken by businesses necessitating robust data center capacities. The market, categorized by application, incorporates segments such as enterprise, cloud, colocation, and hyperscale. It diversifies further into verticals like IT and telecom, BFSI, and government and defense, amongst others. From a construction perspective, the industry delineates into electrical construction, mechanical construction, and general construction categories.

Geographic and Competitive Outlook:



Geographically, the emphasis is placed on the North American segment. Market players are focused on building eco-friendly data centers, a practice gaining traction due to heightened environmental awareness. Additionally, the immersion of artificial intelligence in data center operations and the escalating demand for hyperscale data centers are projected to contribute considerable market growth. Competitiveness within the market is robust, with numerous esteemed entities contributing to the overall landscape. These organizations span across various domains of expertise, ranging from construction to technology and automation, demonstrating the interdisciplinary nature of the data center construction market.

Future Directions:



Exploring future trajectories, the alignment towards sustainable and technologically advanced data centers seems to be key. The insights bring to light industry challenges and prospects that are expected to shape competitive strategies and underscore investment opportunities. This extensive market assessment delivers critical data to stakeholders and market participants, providing a cohesive picture of the data center construction sector in the United States. With a specific focus on ensuring detailed and reliable projections, the analysis is rooted in both qualitative and quantitative research, solidifying its indispensability in strategic decision-making.

The drive towards a digital economy and the seamless functioning of information technology infrastructure solidify the data center construction market's position as a fundamental component in the nation's industrial landscape, signifying a substantial market opportunity with anticipated sustained growth over the forecast period.



