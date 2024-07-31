India's Contract Research and Manufacturing Service (CRAMS) Market Set to Surge, Expected Growth of USD 14.08 Billion by 2028

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Research and Manufacturing Service (CRAMS) Market in India 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian CRAMS sector is on an ascendant trajectory, poised for significant expansion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% over the next five years. Industry analysts attribute this robust growth to a confluence of factors, including diversified service offerings, cost-effective solutions in research and manufacturing sectors, and an abundant, skilled workforce.

Market Segmentation Analysis



The burgeoning market is extensively categorized, covering areas such as Manufacturing and Research. Additionally, it encompasses therapeutic areas focusing on Cardiovascular, Infectious diseases, Endocrine diseases, Oncology, and Gastrointestinal, among others. The analytical scope includes a variety of end-users like pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device firms, and academic and research institutes.

Technological Advancements Propel Growth



Innovative technological advancements in the CRAMS industry are notable contributors to the anticipated growth. Moreover, the rise in the number of US FDA-approved manufacturing facilities, coupled with a surging trend of outsourcing research and manufacturing activities, are factors projected to boost demand in the market.

Regional Insights and Future Opportunities



While the focus remains squarely on India, the Asian-Pacific (APAC) region represents a significant geographic segment of the market, indicating potentially lucrative opportunities for the future. The Indian CRAMS market's expansion reflects an integrative industry approach, considering global trends, latest innovations, and the regulatory landscape, ensuring that strategic planning within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is well-informed and timely. Vendor Analysis and Industry Forecast



An in-depth vendor analysis suggests that the market comprises a selection of leading firms that cater to the growing demand for CRAMS in India. The industry's future looks promising, with trends and challenges identified to help companies strategize and capitalize on prospective growth opportunities.

The current analysis offers a granular view of the CRAMS market against the backdrop of evolving industry dynamics. It is a reflective guide designed to offer stakeholders and interested parties a comprehensive understanding of current trends and forecasted growth, enhancing market positioning and operational excellence in an increasingly competitive environment.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Arch Pharmalabs Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

BHAGWATI ORGANICS PVT. LTD.

Biocon Ltd.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.

Divis Laboratories Ltd.

Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

MSN Laboratories

Murli Krishna Pharma

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Solara

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Wockhardt Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bfm36g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.